France favours adding pressure on Yemen's Houthis, foreign ministry spokesperson says

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 19:44 IST
France favours adding pressure on Yemen's Houthis, foreign ministry spokesperson says

It ​is necessary ​to raise pressure on ‌Yemen's Houthis ​so that they end their attacks in the ‌region, notably on Saudi Arabia, France's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday. "Our position is ‌that it is necessary to increase ‌pressure on the Houthis so that they put an end to their unacceptable attacks and provocations, ⁠particularly ​against Saudi ⁠territory, but not only there," Pascal Confavreux told ⁠a news conference.

He was responding to a ​question on whether Paris backed the idea of ⁠the European Union designating the Houthis as ⁠a terrorist ​organisation. Saudi Arabia is pressing the EU for the move, but ⁠has yet to overcome European concerns that this could ⁠undermine ⁠a future peace process, six European officials told Reuters on Thursday.

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