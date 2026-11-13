Rugby-Scotland tweak team with two changes to face Australia

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 19:47 IST
Rugby-Scotland tweak team with two changes to face Australia

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend tinkered with ​his team on Friday for ​their clash against Australia ‌in ​the Nations Championship at Murrayfield on Sunday, making two changes from last weekend’s loss to New ‌Zealand. Team: 15-Blair Kinghorn, 14-Kyle Steyn, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sione Tuipulotu (captain), 11-Darcy Graham, 10-Finn Russell, ⁠9-Ben White, 8-Jack Dempsey, 7-Rory Darge, 6-Matt Fagerson, 5-Scott Cummings, 4-Gregor Brown, ⁠3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Ewan ⁠Ashman, 1-Rory Sutherland

Replacements: 16-Gregor Hiddleston, 17-Pierre Schoeman, 18-Will Hurd, 19-Max Williamson, 20-Josh Bayliss, 21-Ollie Leatherbarrow, 22-Jamie Dobie, 23-Tom ‌Jordan (Writing by ‌Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing ​by Christian Radnedge)

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