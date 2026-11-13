Rugby-Scotland tweak team with two changes to face Australia
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend tinkered with his team on Friday for their clash against Australia in the Nations Championship at Murrayfield on Sunday, making two changes from last weekend’s loss to New Zealand. Team: 15-Blair Kinghorn, 14-Kyle Steyn, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sione Tuipulotu (captain), 11-Darcy Graham, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ben White, 8-Jack Dempsey, 7-Rory Darge, 6-Matt Fagerson, 5-Scott Cummings, 4-Gregor Brown, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Ewan Ashman, 1-Rory Sutherland
Replacements: 16-Gregor Hiddleston, 17-Pierre Schoeman, 18-Will Hurd, 19-Max Williamson, 20-Josh Bayliss, 21-Ollie Leatherbarrow, 22-Jamie Dobie, 23-Tom Jordan (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)