Saudi civil defence says danger passed in Jazan

The Saudi Arabia's civil ‌defence sent out on Friday an all-clear notice for the ‌southwestern province of Jazan, minutes after ‌warning earlier of potential danger in the area.

Jazan is home to ⁠a ​Saudi ⁠Aramco refinery with a capacity ⁠of 400,000 barrels of crude oil ​per day. Southern Saudi Arabia, which ⁠borders Yemen, has come under repeated ⁠missile ​and drone attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis targeting ⁠military installations and energy infrastructure, including ⁠Jazan's ⁠oil refinery.