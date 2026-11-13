Saudi civil defence says danger passed in Jazan
The Saudi Arabia's civil defence sent out on Friday an all-clear notice for the southwestern province of Jazan, minutes after warning earlier of potential danger in the area.
Jazan is home to a Saudi Aramco refinery with a capacity of 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day. Southern Saudi Arabia, which borders Yemen, has come under repeated missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis targeting military installations and energy infrastructure, including Jazan's oil refinery.