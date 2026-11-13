NFL-Ravens quarterback Jackson out 6-10 weeks with thumb injury

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 21:05 IST
NFL-Ravens quarterback Jackson out 6-10 weeks with thumb injury

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ​will miss between 6 ​to 10 weeks as ‌he recovers ​from a broken and dislocated thumb, head coach Jesse Minter said on Friday. Jackson, a ‌two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, suffered the injury on the Ravens' first offensive play in a November 1 game against the Buffalo ‌Bills. He could still return this season if the struggling ‌Ravens can get back into the postseason picture.

"Recovery timelines are challenging to predict, but injuries like this that require surgery typically take about 6-10 weeks ⁠to ​heal," Minter said ⁠in a statement. "He is doing everything he can to get back, and we ⁠will let his progress guide the timing of his return." Jackson made a ​strong start to the 2026 NFL season before missing three ⁠games with an ankle sprain suffered in a Week 4 clash against ⁠the ​Tennessee Titans.

His return was short-lived as he appeared to strike his throwing hand against the helmet of a Bills player ⁠before immediately leaving the field. The Ravens, who have lost four consecutive ⁠games and are ⁠last in the AFC North division with a 4-5 record, host the Los Angeles Chargers on ‌Monday.

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