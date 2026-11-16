Brussels to propose €45 billion EU-backed loan for Ukraine, FT says

The ​European ​Commission ‌will propose raising a ​loan of €45 billion ($50 ‌billion) against the bloc's shared budget to support Ukraine, the ‌Financial Times said ‌on Monday, citing four people briefed on the plan. The ⁠plan, ​due ⁠to be shared with member ⁠states on Wednesday, would use ​the same financing mechanism employed ⁠last year to back an ⁠existing €90 ​billion loan package for Kyiv, the newspaper ⁠said.

Reuters could not immediately ⁠verify ⁠the report. ($1=0.9074 euros)