Brussels to propose €45 billion EU-backed loan for Ukraine, FT says
The European Commission will propose raising a loan of €45 billion ($50 billion) against the bloc's shared budget to support Ukraine, the Financial Times said on Monday, citing four people briefed on the plan. The plan, due to be shared with member states on Wednesday, would use the same financing mechanism employed last year to back an existing €90 billion loan package for Kyiv, the newspaper said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. ($1=0.9074 euros)