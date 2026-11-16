Cape Verde President Neves wins second term, provisional election results show

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 11:39 IST
Cape Verde President Neves wins second term, provisional election results show

Cape Verde ​President José Maria Neves has won ​a second five-year term, ‌according to provisional ​results from Sunday's election, besting five challengers including the archipelago's first female candidate after a campaign focused ‌on the need to create more jobs for young people.

The results from 97% of polling stations, announced on state-owned television, showed Neves earning 63.8% of the vote, more ‌than the 50% needed to avoid a second round. The same results ‌showed his main challenger, former justice minister Joana Rosa, receiving 31.6% of the vote, with the four other candidates receiving less than 1% each.

In a speech, Rosa conceded defeat and ⁠said ​she had already congratulated ⁠Neves. Situated more than 600 km (373 miles) west of mainland Africa, the former Portuguese colony is ⁠home to around 500,000 people, with a larger number of Cape Verdeans living overseas, mainly in ​the US and Portugal.

It is one of Africa's most stable democracies ⁠but has lost many young people to jobs abroad. Neves, 66, who was prime minister for ⁠15 ​years and became president in 2021, is from Cape Verde's oldest political party, the centre-left African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde (PAICV).

Rosa is from ⁠the centre-right Movement for Democracy party, which had governed for 10 years prior ⁠to a May ⁠legislative vote. Cape Verde operates under a hybrid presidential-parliamentary model. The prime minister heads the government while the president retains significant ‌powers including veto ‌authority over legislation.

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