"We'll find you": Iran threatens two US Navy officers for Minab school strike

Iran has publicly threatened two US Navy officers whom it has accused of ordering Tomahawk missile strikes on an elementary school in Minab that killed 168 children, warning them that "we will find you", according to Fox News reports. The alarming warning was issued by the Iranian Embassy in South Africa through a social media post explicitly identifying the targeted commanders. According to the report, US forces launched a major strike against the educational facility on February 28, resulting in the deaths of at least 168 children.

The diplomatic mission identified Commander Leigh R. Tate, commanding officer assigned to the USS Spruance, alongside Lieutenant Commander Jeffrey E. York, who serves as the warship's executive officer. In an inflammatory post published on X on November 14, the embassy featured photographs of both individuals alongside the explicit warning, "We will find you". Tehran had previously targeted the same personnel in an earlier social media statement on March 28, publicly accusing them of directing the Tomahawk missile launches that struck the elementary school in Minab, Iran, killing 168 children.

"Remember these two criminals," the embassy stated in that earlier communication, further questioning, "Don't they have children of their own?" This latest threat surfaced as the USS Spruance returned to San Diego on Friday following the successful conclusion of an extensive 357-day deployment that involved active combat operations directed against Iranian forces.

The public targeting of the American naval commanders has raised heightened security concerns. The hostile statement from the Iranian diplomatic mission emerged just one day after US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning cautioning Tehran against attempting to assassinate senior American officials.

During a November 12 interview with radio personality Hugh Hewitt, the American leader was asked about the nature of the US response should Iran succeed in eliminating a senior US official. "They will not exist very long, any longer," Trump asserted in response.

Concurrently, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that he had relocated from his Washington-area residence to a military base following persistent death threats reportedly connected to Tehran. In remarks delivered during an appearance on CNBC on Friday, Bessent explained that the relocation was carried out strictly on the advice of the United States Secret Service.

"Why am I going to be afraid when the brave military personnel in the Gulf, President Trump, constantly receive death threats?" he remarked. (ANI)