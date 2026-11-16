China's Foreign ​Ministry said on Monday that ​this week's trilateral ‌meeting between ​the Chinese, US and Russian leaders is of "groundbreaking significance" and will promote world peace and ‌stability.

The meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on Thursday in China's ‌southern city of Shenzhen, the site of this week's APEC ‌summit. Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing this would be the first face-to-face meeting among the heads of state of China, Russia, and the United ⁠States.

"They ​will exchange ⁠views in depth on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations, which ⁠is of groundbreaking significance," she added. Under the current circumstances, the three ​countries bear an important responsibility to cooperate in addressing global challenges ⁠and to promote world peace and stability, Mao said.

"Stronger communication among China, ⁠Russia, ​and the United States, along with managing differences and stabilising relations, serves the interests of all three countries," she added. It also ⁠meets the expectations of the international community, and helps "stabilise the global situation ⁠and advance dialogue ⁠and cooperation".

Mao did not give details of what exactly is on the agenda for the trilateral meeting.