UN ready to support any denuclearisation effort from US, China, Russia talks 

The United Nations is prepared to support ​any denuclearisation effort that may arise from ‌this ​week's summit meeting of China, Russia and the United States, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Monday, despite a lack of certainty about such an outcome. "If there is ‌a denuclearisation program, we are ready to be fully engaged in that and contribute to make it a success," UN Secretary-General Guterres said in Manila, where he is attending a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

"This is what we ‌would like to see," he added at a press conference. "It's not yet guaranteed that we will get there." US ‌President Donald Trump will raise efforts to reduce nuclear arms at a November 19 meeting in China with his Russian and Chinese counterparts Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, the White House said last week.

Trump's four-day trip to Asia includes a stop on Tuesday in the Philippines, to meet ⁠ASEAN ​leaders and attend his first meeting ⁠of the Quad grouping of Indo-Pacific powers Australia, India, Japan and the US, in their first such gathering in two years. Putin, Xi and Trump ⁠are set to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Trump's insistence that ​the first-of-its-kind meeting of the three leaders focus on nuclear arms reductions has riled Beijing, which has for years ⁠resisted direct engagement with Washington about its nuclear program. China has said it was more appropriate for Russia and the US to speak directly because ⁠of ​their large arsenals.

The UN has long advocated nuclear disarmament, warning that rising geopolitical tension and growing rivalry among major powers have fuelled global nuclear risks. Guterres also reiterated the UN's call for a diplomatic solution to end the US-Israeli ⁠war against Iran, which Trump is also expected to raise at the summit.

"What we need in relation to the ⁠situation in the Middle East, and ⁠in particular in relation to Iran and the United States, is a serious diplomatic process of negotiation to end this neither peace nor war that you are living in ‌with devastating consequences to ‌the global economy," he added.