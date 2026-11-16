As Britain seeks closer EU ties, Brexit trade-offs return

Britain and the European Union will signal their intent to work more ​closely at a summit this week with deals on food and a commitment on defence, a ‌stepping ​stone towards the stronger relationship envisaged by Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Ten years after the Brexit vote, EU leaders have welcomed Burnham's decision to reopen the debate on whether Britain should rejoin or draw closer to the bloc, arguing a far tougher geopolitical context requires the two sides to work together.

But despite the warmer tone, the challenge of translating goodwill into concrete agreements will still be evident. The two sides ‌are expected to link food and carbon markets, but disagreements over the size of a youth mobility scheme and university tuition fees mean any package will take another six months to be signed off. "That's obviously how deals are done," Burnham told reporters on Thursday of the need for agreement across all areas before any package can be approved.

Britain finally left the EU in a 2020 "hard Brexit", ending 47 years of membership during which it often resisted the vision of "ever closer union", seeking to preserve close security ties with the United States and a more pro-business economic ‌model. So polarising was Brexit that, until Burnham reopened the debate after taking office in July, it had largely disappeared from British political discourse, even as polling suggested voters were increasingly concluding it had been a mistake.

One EU diplomat said relations had improved significantly since the "toxic" ‌divorce talks, and Britain's once-unthinkable willingness to realign with EU rules on food to avoid border checks showed the potential for broader cooperation. "Britain is our closest neighbour but they are difficult," the diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Now we're in a more positive cycle and that allows for certain things to happen."

BRITAIN'S POST-BREXIT TRADE-OFFS Since Brexit, Britain has signed trade deals with Australia, New Zealand and India, and slowly tried to improve access to the EU market. UK food and drink exports to the bloc were down by almost a third in 2025, compared to 2019 levels.

At the same time, it has carved out an independent regulatory path in areas such as artificial intelligence, financial ⁠services and pesticides. ​Brexit supporters point to this as evidence Britain can move faster and ⁠tailor rules to its own needs outside the bloc. On AI, which has been cited as one factor behind Britain's resilient growth this year, London has favoured a light-touch approach more closely associated with the United States than the EU, which regulates AI based on the level of risk.

In agriculture, a British regulator approved pesticides for use in ⁠the cereal sector that for years had failed to win approval in Brussels. The farmers' union wants a phased transition for any withdrawal, not an abrupt halt, and for Britain to have a voice in EU decision making. Analysts say the measures under discussion are modest in economic terms. But the process of ​weighing whether better EU access offsets a loss of sovereignty or the inability to build trade ties elsewhere will have to be repeated across a much wider range of issues.

"A lot of these choices are becoming more and more binary," Anand Menon, ⁠professor of European politics and foreign affairs at King's College London, said. Leaders are also expected to discuss defence and security, traditionally an area of British strength when in the bloc, while London wants a signal on whether its car industry can be included in the protectionist "Made in Europe" scheme designed to shield manufacturers from cheaper Chinese imports.

BURNHAM'S NEXT ELECTION ⁠PLEDGE Anton ​Spisak at the Centre for European Reform said the key question beyond the summit was what Burnham would promise on EU ties in his Labour Party's policy manifesto for the next election, due by 2029 at the latest.

Until then, Burnham remains constrained by less ambitious commitments inherited from earlier party positions. "Any government that really wants to see substantial economic gains from closer relationships with the EU has to consider eventually full membership," Spisak said.

EU politicians and diplomats say they do not expect Britain to rejoin the bloc any time soon, and that ⁠any rapprochement must respect core EU demands, including freedom of movement. But they also acknowledge the bitterness of Brexit has faded in the face of Russian aggression and other shared challenges. They do not believe Britain would accept rejoining the single market when it would ⁠not be able to influence regulation, particularly in its huge financial services sector.

According ⁠to a person familiar with Burnham's thinking, the prime minister believes closer ties could boost the economy, strengthen defence and security, and help reduce the number of asylum seekers arriving in small boats. Polling shows a majority of Britons support rejoining the EU, but that backing drops sharply when respondents consider the costs of membership and the years of negotiations required.

"Economically, I guess everyone has recognised that the (Brexit) decision ‌was not the best and the global ‌situation has totally changed," said Bernd Lange, a German Social Democrat and chair of the European Parliament's trade committee. "It's totally clear the doors are ​open for the UK."

(Writing by Kate Holton Editing by Ros Russell)