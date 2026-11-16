UN chief calls for "safe, voluntary" return of Rohingyas during 16th ASEAN-UN Summit

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday called for accountability for "grave violations" against the Rohingya and conditions for their "safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return", nearly a decade after their forced displacement, while addressing delegates at the 16th ASEAN-UN Summit. Addressing the regional assembly, Guterres observed that the international community currently confronts "strong headwinds, raging conflicts, unchecked climate change, soaring humanitarian needs, a cost-of-living crisis, and rising tariffs and energy costs".

Drawing attention to wider geopolitical spillovers, the UN chief underscored the regional implications stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war, encompassing developments across the Black Sea, alongside escalating instability in the Middle East, specifically highlighting maritime disruptions unfolding within the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. Reiterating international legal obligations, he reaffirmed the global organisation's "unconditional commitment" to safeguarding maritime rights and freedom of navigation across all operational theatres.

Emphasising structural global shifts, Guterres remarked, "Our increasingly multipolar world requires a multilateral system that effectively supports and represents rising economic and political powers like yours." In this context, he advocated for a fortified international financial architecture designed to shield developing economies from recurrent fiscal shocks, comprehensive structural overhauls of the UN Security Council alongside multilateral lending institutions, and enhanced backing for climate-vulnerable nations striving to cultivate disaster resilience alongside an equitable transition towards renewable energy.

Underscoring pressing geopolitical imperatives, Guterres asserted that comprehensive peace remains an urgent necessity extending across Gaza, Yemen, the broader Middle East, Ukraine, Sudan and adjacent conflict zones. Expressing diplomatic appreciation, he commended regional diplomatic initiatives spearheaded by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), highlighting ongoing advancements regarding a code of conduct in the South China Sea alongside constructive mediation efforts aimed at preserving the ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand.

Addressing localised instability, the Secretary-General conveyed profound apprehension regarding "the continuing crisis in Myanmar", noting that civilian suffering had escalated to "epic proportions". He implored all factional entities to safeguard non-combatants, strictly adhere to international humanitarian law and facilitate "safe, sustained and unhindered" relief operations.

Readdressing the displaced minority population, Guterres reiterated that the community remained hopeful regarding accountability for "grave violations" and conditions for a "safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return", approaching ten years following their forced mass displacement. Emphasising humanitarian obligations, he stressed, "Until these conditions are met, states have a duty to protect those fleeing violence and persecution."

Affirming ongoing multilateral coordination, he added that the United Nations would persist in backing the implementation of ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus, championing an "inclusive, Myanmar-led political solution" that tackles the fundamental "root causes" underlying the emergency, halts hostilities nationwide, secures "the immediate and unconditional release of all those arbitrarily detained", and ensures that civilian populations in Myanmar retain the capacity to exercise fundamental liberties freely and peacefully. Complementing the international discourse, Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. highlighted in his inaugural remarks that collaborative frameworks linking ASEAN and the UN encompass peace and security initiatives, such as coordinated crackdowns targeting human trafficking, cyber-scam syndicates and narcotics smuggling, alongside peacekeeping operations and preserving Southeast Asia as a nuclear-weapon-free zone.

Additional collaborative pillars cited by Marcos span commercial facilitation, the development of the ASEAN Power Grid, sustainable mineral extraction, nutritional security, emergency management and environmental adaptation measures. (ANI)