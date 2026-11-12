PM Modi to attend 49th ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits in Manila from Nov 16 to 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Manila, scheduled to take place from November 16 to 18. In a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs, Secretary (East) Rupendra Tandon noted the PM's schedule and his key engagements during the summit.

"Prime Minister Modi will be travelling to Manila, in the Philippines, to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st meeting of the ASEAN-led East Asia Summit process. The visit will take place from the 16th to the 18th of this month," he said. As part of the visit, PM Modi will attend a dinner hosted by Philippine President Bongbong Marcos for the visiting dignitaries a day prior to the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit.

The MEA highlighted that the PM will also engage with several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit. "The Prime Minister's programme in Manila will include attending a dinner hosted by President Marcos for the visiting dignitaries of this summit process. On the next day, he will attend the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit process. In between, there will be bilateral meetings scheduled with other leaders," the MEA Secretary stated.

The Philippines will host at least 19 world and global institution leaders in the upcoming 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits this week. Furthermore, after the India-ASEAN Summit, the MEA Secretary stated that PM Modi will participate in the 21st East Asia Summit process.

"The East Asia Summit process is also a very unique ASEAN-led grouping of eight leaders, where it's a leaders-led forum. The leaders of ASEAN and these eight countries basically discuss, in an informal setting, global security issues and issues of common concern. This year's East Asia Summit process is led by the ASEAN Chair, which is the Philippines. That's why it's happening in Manila," he said. The Secretary recognised the summit as a "remarkable example of how successful ASEAN collective diplomacy has become."

Noting the theme of this year's ASEAN Summit, "Navigating the Future", the MEA Secretary said that the leaders will be very much focused on "how to enhance collaboration with each other, so as to become more resilient to handle the changes around us." Highlighting the enthusiasm in the Indian diaspora in the Philippines to meet PM Modi, the MEA said that the PM's schedule is being adjusted to include a meeting with the community.

"There is also a very strong demand from the Indian community to meet the Prime Minister, so we are trying to adjust that also in his schedule," he stated. The MEA further emphasised India's active bilateral partnership with the ASEAN member countries, recognising the summit as a platform to bolster the Act East Policy.

"As you are aware, in addition to our very active bilateral relationships with all 11 ASEAN member states, we see our engagement with the ASEAN regional platform also as a key element or building block of our Act East Policy," Secretary Tandon stated. Notably, according to Anadolu Agency, Chinese Premier Li Qiang is set to participate in the 29th China-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Leaders' Meeting in Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun announced on Wednesday that Li will make the trip at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., as the Philippines currently holds the rotating ASEAN chairmanship. The announcement comes after Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun was absent from a gathering of Southeast Asian defense ministers and their dialogue partners held in Manila last month, with Beijing opting to send its defense attache in the Philippines in his place. This year also commemorates the fifth anniversary of the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Anadolu Agency reported.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are also expected to attend the ASEAN gathering, according to an earlier October 15 report by The Manila Times. Philippine Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro had confirmed Trump's participation during a press briefing on October 14, stating, "It is confirmed."

The White House had also confirmed Trump's planned visit to the Philippines on November 16 for the ASEAN Summit before he travels to China for the APEC Summit in Shenzhen, according to an October 11 report by the New York Post. The developments come as the Philippines is set to host at least 19 world and global institution leaders at the upcoming Summits this week.

According to the official newswire service of the Philippine government, the Philippine News Agency, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said last week that the attendance underscores ASEAN’s “unique convening power and continued role as a platform for dialogue and cooperation” with the wider international community. The high-level meetings will begin on November 15 with an opening ceremony at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), followed by Plenary and Retreat Sessions where ASEAN leaders will review the accomplishments of the Philippines' chairship.

During these sessions, the leaders will explore strategies to boost the bloc's collective ability to tackle pressing regional and global issues, such as the crisis in Myanmar, while also holding dialogues with youth representatives, the business sector, and ASEAN Parliamentarians, the Philippine News Agency stated. Chaired by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the summit will bring together the heads of state and government from Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Viet Nam, while Myanmar will be represented by the Director-General of its Foreign Ministry’s ASEAN Affairs Department.

The plenary will also include speeches from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. As noted by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), their involvement underscores the importance of partnering with major global players to build regional economic resilience, fitting closely with the Philippines' chairship agenda—especially its Prosperity Corridors initiative, the Philippine News Agency noted. Following the main event, the Related Summits (or Plus One Summits) will take place from November 16 to 17, co-chaired by leaders from Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Russia, the United Nations, and the United States. (ANI)