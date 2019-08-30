REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS-CHINA-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Amid crisis, China rejected Hong Kong plan to appease protesters - sources Earlier this summer, Carrie Lam, the chief executive of Hong Kong, submitted a report to Beijing that assessed protesters' five key demands and found that withdrawing a contentious extradition bill could help defuse the mounting political crisis in the territory.

EUROPE-MIGRANTS-SPAIN/

Spanish warship with migrants arrives in Spain after Italy row A group of 15 rescued migrants arrived in Spain onboard a Spanish warship on Friday after Italy refused to allow the rescue vessel that had picked them up in the Mediterranean Sea to dock at an Italian port.

U.S. STORM-DORIAN/

Hurricane Dorian gains strength as Florida braces for direct hit Hurricane Dorian is expected to strengthen into a dangerous Category 3 storm on Friday with winds of at least 111 mph (178 km/h) as it heads towards Florida's Atlantic coast.

PEOPLE-JIM-LEAVELLE/ Former Dallas detective famously photographed escorting Lee Harvey Oswald dies at 99

Jim Leavelle, the Dallas police detective who handcuffed himself to Lee Harvey Oswald in a vain attempt to protect him two days after Oswald had assassinated President John Kennedy, died on Thursday at age 99, his daughter said.

BUSINESS

TESLA-CHINA-FOCUS/ With racing and music events, Tesla gets over marketing allergy in China

Tesla Inc has always shown disdain for marketing, with CEO Elon Musk boasting his company does not advertise, instead of using the money it would have spent to develop products.

USA-TRADE-CHINA/

China, U.S. trade negotiating teams maintaining 'effective communication': China Chinese and U.S. trade negotiating teams are maintaining effective communication, China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-MARRIAGE-STORY/

Scarlett Johansson tackles painful divorce tale in 'fated' drama 'Marriage Story' Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver play a couple in crisis in "Marriage Story", an emotional tale of a relationship falling apart and a project the Hollywood actress said she felt was "fated" as it came about as she went through her own divorce.

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-AD-ASTRA/ Brad Pitt says space epic 'Ad Astra' his 'most challenging film'

Brad Pitt has fought in wars, pulled off robbery heists and confronted rivals in the boxing ring during his career, but the Hollywood star says his most challenging film yet is playing an astronaut on a life-saving mission in the space epic "Ad Astra."

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN/ Djokovic, Serena returns to court in Day Five action

Novak Djokovic will look to keep recent shoulder injury at bay as he resumes his U.S. Open title defense in the third round, while Serena Williams will look to take another step closer to a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title on Friday.

TENNIS-USOPEN-NADAL-ROUND3/

Nadal gets walkover into U.S. Open third round Three-times champion Rafa Nadal got a walkover into the third round of the U.S. Open after Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrew from their evening match on Thursday.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND Legal bid against British PM's suspension of parliament resumes in Belfast

A legal bid to force British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reverse his plans to suspend Parliament resumes in Belfast. Rights activist Raymond McCord argues that a no deal Brexit could wreck the Northern Ireland peace process. 30 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-LABOR DAY/DISABILITIES (PIX) (TV) Disabled workers chase 'dream jobs' in tight U.S. labor market

Americans with disabilities are joining the workforce at a faster rate than those without disabilities, and Labor Day 2019 may be the first time they regain employment numbers upended by the 2008 Great Recession, experts say. 30 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

MEXICO-POLITICS/ (PIX) Mexican president readies the first state of union address basking in popularity, surrounded by problems

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gears up for his first state of the union address on Sunday with the economy flirting with recession, murders reaching record levels - and his popularity sky high. 30 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CONGO-UN/ (TV) UN Secretary-General in Congo to highlight Ebola, peacekeeping

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives for a three-day visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to take stock of and mobilize additional support for the response to the Ebola outbreak. 31 Aug

SUDAN-POLITICS/BASHIR (TV) Sudan's ex-president's trial continues

The trial for Sudan's ex-president Omar Hassan al-Bashir continues on Saturday for the third session, where the prosecution is expected to present its final two witnesses. 31 Aug

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV) Hong Kong protesters to march on key anniversary date despite police denying permission

Hong Kong protesters are expected to 'individually participate' in a walk from Chater Garden to the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government (LOCPG), after police refused to approve a pro-democracy march on the same route. The march was to mark the fifth year anniversary of a controversial political decision by Beijing that placed strict limits on the elections of Hong Kong's chief executive. 31 Aug

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE INDIA-KASHMIR/ (PIX)

Monitoring developments in India's Kashmir amid tight security after New Delhi revoked special status of the region Monitoring developments in Kashmir amid tensions over India's decision this month to revoke the special status of its portion of the majority Muslim region that both countries claim. 31 Aug

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS INSURERS-DISASTERS/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Leave room for the firetruck: Insurers help design mansions to tame disaster losses Bruce Gendelman wanted a mountainside retreat, not a tinderbox, when he bought 12 acres in Aspen, Colorado. But forest fires that have torched huge expanses of nearby land in recent years left him concerned. So, he sought advice from his insurer, one of a growing number that is getting involved in the design and construction of homes.

30 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT FRANCE-RENEWABLES/

French quarterly data on renewables development French energy ministry release first quarter 2019 data on renewable energy developments

31 Aug ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/SEBERG (PIX) (TV) Kristen Stewart premieres 'Seberg' in Venice

Kristen Stewart walks the Venice Film Festival red carpet for Benedict Andrews' 'Seberg' which is screening Out of Competition at the 76th edition of the world's oldest film festival. The film also stars Anthony Mackie and Vince Vaughn. 30 Aug 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

MUSIC-EUROVISION/NETHERLANDS (TV) Announcement of which Dutch city will host the 2020 Eurovision song contest

Announcement of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest host city. The two remaining candidates are Rotterdam and Maastricht 30 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/AN OFFICER AND A SPY (TV) Roman Polanski's new film receives Venice premiere

A red carpet premiere is held at the Venice Film Festival for Roman Polanski's new movie 'An Officer and a Spy', which is screening in competition at the 76th edition of the world's oldest film festival. Actors Jean Dujardin, Emmanuelle Seigner, and Louis Garrel are expected to walk the red carpet. 30 Aug 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open Action from round three of the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year.

30 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

