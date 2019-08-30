Iran tanker released by Gibraltar headed to Lebanon: Turkey

Oslo, Aug 30 (AFP) An Iranian tanker released this month after being detained for six weeks by the British overseas territory of Gibraltar is now headed for Lebanon, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

"This tanker is not heading actually to Eskerun (in Turkey), this tanker is heading to Lebanon," Cavusoglu said during a visit to Oslo, referring to the Adrian Darya 1 vessel. The ship was suspected of transporting crude oil to Syria and the US has called for it to be seized. (AFP) AMS

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)