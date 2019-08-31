REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan was facing mounting legal, political and diplomatic challenges on Friday as Ireland accused Britain of being unreasonable and former British leader John Major sought to stop the suspension of parliament.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ Hong Kong activists arrested including Joshua Wong in crackdown on protests

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police arrested a number of prominent pro-democracy activists including Joshua Wong and three lawmakers on Friday, seeking to rein in protests that have plunged the city into its worst political crisis for decades. U.S.

STORM-DORIAN/ Hurricane Dorian strengthens as Florida prepares for impact

MIAMI (Reuters) - Residents of Florida on Friday were boarding up windows and stocking up on food, water and gas as Hurricane Dorian gained strength and slowly churned toward the U.S. mainland. USA-ELECTION-IOWA-NEVADA/

Democratic National Committee opposes Iowa, Nevada vote-by-phone plans NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic National Committee officials on Friday rejected plans to let people participate in Iowa’s and Nevada’s early caucuses by phone because of security concerns, drawing fire from at least one candidate for leaving voters out of the party’s presidential contest.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA/

China-U.S. trade talk teams keeping 'effective communication': China BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese and U.S. trade negotiating teams are maintaining effective communication, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday, less than 48 hours before U.S. tariffs kick in on an additional $125 billion in Chinese goods.

VOLKSWAGEN-SETTLEMENT/ Volkswagen overstated fuel economy on 98,000 U.S. vehicles, will repay consumers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG must forfeit greenhouse gas emissions credits and is lowering the fuel economy ratings on 98,000 vehicles after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said auto software overstated real-world performance. ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-AN-OFFICER-AND-A/ Persecution a point of issue as Polanski's Dreyfus Affair movie premieres at Venice

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Roman Polanski’s new film “An Officer and a Spy”, a portrayal of the notorious Dreyfus Affair in 19th Century France, premieres at the Venice Film Festival on Friday to renewed controversy over the director, given his conviction for a sex crime. FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-SEBERG/

More than a haircut: Kristen Stewart aims to shine spotlight on Jean Seberg VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Forty years after actress Jean Seberg died, Kristin Stewart says she wants to show the world that the star of the French New Wave should be known for more than just her short haircut.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN-SERENA/

Serena cruises by Muchova into fourth round NEW YORK (Reuters) - Serena Williams moved another step closer to a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam title with a comfortable 6-3 6-2 victory over Czech Karolina Muchova on Friday to reach the last 16 at the U.S. Open.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-DEN-TRADE-DAWSON/ Reports: Broncos acquire CB Dawson from Patriots

The Denver Broncos acquired cornerback Duke Dawson in a trade with the New England Patriots, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CONGO-UN/ (TV)

UN Secretary-General in Congo to highlight Ebola, peacekeeping United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives in Goma for a three-day visit to Democratic Republic of the Congo to take stock of and mobilize additional support for the response to the Ebola outbreak. He will also review the UN peacekeeping mission there. In the province of North Kivu, he will meet with Ebola survivors and health workers during a visit to an Ebola treatment center.

31 Aug COLOMBIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Interview with Colombia's foreign minister on Venezuela crisis, Amazon fires We'll interview Colombia's Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo about the country's ongoing response to the Venezuelan migrant crisis and the forest fires raging in the Amazon ahead of an environmental summit next week.

31 Aug SUDAN-POLITICS/BASHIR (PIX) (TV)

Sudan's ex-president's trial continues The trial for Sudan's ex-president Omar Hassan al-Bashir continues Saturday for the third session, where the prosecution is expected to present its final two witnesses.

31 Aug WW2-ANNIVERSARY/POLAND-PREPS (PIX) (TV)

Poland prepares to host events marking 80th anniversary of WW2 Polish capital Warsaw prepares to host WW2 commemorative events and world leaders.

31 Aug 07:00 ET, 11:00 GMT HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong protesters to march on key anniversary date despite police denying permission Hong Kong protesters are expected to 'individually participate' in a walk from Chater Garden to the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government (LOCPG), after police refused to approve a pro-democracy march on the same route. The march was to mark the fifth-year anniversary of a controversial political decision by Beijing that placed strict limits on the elections of Hong Kong’s chief executive.

31 Aug EUROPE-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Merkel receives honorary doctorate from university of Leipzig Christine Lagarde, head of the IMF and nominee to head the European Central Bank, will give the address at a ceremony in the Leipzig Opera presenting German Chancellor Angela Merkel with an honorary doctorate from the city's business school.

31 Aug 08:00 ET, 12:00 GMT RUSSIA-POLITICS/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Russian opposition activist calls for protest march Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol calls on her supporters to hold a peaceful march in central Moscow. The authorities did not authorize the march and arrests are possible.

31 Aug 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

INDIA-KASHMIR/ (PIX) Monitoring developments in India's Kashmir amid tight security after New Delhi revoked special status of the region

Monitoring developments in Kashmir amid tensions over India's decision this month to revoke the special status of its portion of the majority Muslim region that both countries claim. 31 Aug

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS POLAND-USA/ENERGY (TV)

U.S. energy secretary meets Polish officials U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry meets with Polish officials in Warsaw. Following the meeting is a press conference during which the representatives of the U.S., Poland and Ukraine are expected to sign an agreement enhancing cooperation over security of gas supplies in the region.

31 Aug ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/EMA (TV) Pablo Larrain's 'Ema', starring Gael Garcia Bernal, premieres in Venice

Chilean drama 'Ema' by director Pablo Larrain and starring Mariana Di Girolamo and Gael Garcia Bernal, premieres in Venice, where it is screening in Competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival. 31 Aug 14:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing urges love in response to growing protests

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)