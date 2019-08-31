International Development News
Development News Edition
U.S. blacklists Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya, sanctions captain

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 31-08-2019 04:07 IST
The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday blacklisted the Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya, which is at the center of a confrontation between Washington and Tehran, and sanctioned its captain. "Vessels like the Adrian Darya 1 enable the (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force) to ship and transfer large volumes of oil, which they attempt to mask and sell illicitly to fund the regime's malign activities and propagate terrorism," Treasury Under Secretary Sigal Mandelker said in a statement.

"Anyone providing support to the Adrian Darya 1 risks being sanctioned," she said.

COUNTRY : United States
