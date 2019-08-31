Charges dropped against second baseball player in Dominican drug trafficking case

The attorney general's office of the Dominican Republic said on Friday that it had dropped charges against former Major League Baseball player Luis Castillo after the pitcher presented evidence in his favor.

Castillo and fellow Dominican baseball player Octavio Dotel were accused earlier this month of laundering money of what prosecutors called the country's largest drug trafficking group. A judge dismissed money laundering charges against Dotel on Thursday.

"The prosecution and the judges have done their jobs and everything has been cleared up," Castillo told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)