Pak: 2 dead in Rawalpindi hospital shooting

Two people were killed after a gunman went on a shooting spree in the ward of the District Headquarter Hospital here in the early hours of Saturday.

ANI Rawalpindi
Updated: 31-08-2019 11:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two people were killed after a gunman went on a shooting spree in the ward of the District Headquarter Hospital here in the early hours of Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Larsab and Naveed, Geo News reported.

According to police, the suspect was wearing a policeman's uniform and entered the hospital premises. Larsab had come to the hospital for a medical check-up and Naveed was his attendant, police said.

Two days ago, Larsab had lodged a case against the suspect's father over personal issues with the accused, according to authorities. An investigation has been launched into the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Pakistan
