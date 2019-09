Seven people were killed when an air-ambulance plane crashed into a resort area near the Philippine capital on Sunday, sparking a fierce blaze and sending terrified locals fleeing, authorities said.

Seven bodies have been found and it is believed all eight people aboard the light aircraft died in the crash in Calamba City, local emergency official Jeffrey Rodriguez told AFP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)