NHAI takes strict action against toll operating agency for mistreatment of highway users

NHAI has debarred Riddhi Siddhi Associates for three months for assault and misbehavior with highway users at Sirmandi toll plaza in Rajasthan. The incident, reported on May 5, 2024, involved employees of the toll operating agency. NHAI found the firm's response unsatisfying and noted violations of contractual provisions. Toll operators are required to avoid misconduct and maintain discipline. Last year, NHAI implemented an SOP to prevent toll plaza altercations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 19:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NHAI on Friday said it has debarred Riddhi Siddhi Associates for three months for an incident of assault and misbehavior with the national highway users at Sirmandi toll plaza on Amritsar-Jamnagar section in Rajasthan.

The state-owned agency in a statement said an incident of assault and misbehavior by the employees of toll operating agency with highway users at Sirmandi Toll Plaza on May 5, 2024 was reported.

Taking prompt action on the matter, the incident was examined by NHAI and a 'show cause' notice was served to the firm, the statement said, adding that the reply submitted by the toll operating agency was not found to be satisfactory.

NHAI said it was noted that in total violation of contractual provisions and NHAI standing operating procedure, the agency was indulged in violence and misbehaving activities with the highway users.

''The Authority has debarred M/s.Riddhi Siddhi Associates for a period of three months from the list of pre-qualified bidders,'' it said.

NHAI contract agreement with its toll operators defines that the personnel deployed by the contractor shall not misconduct/misbehave with the members of public and shall observe strict discipline and decency in their behaviour.

Last year, NHAI issued detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to curb altercation incidents at toll plazas and safeguard interests of both the commuters and the toll operators.

