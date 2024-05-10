NHAI takes strict action against toll operating agency for mistreatment of highway users
NHAI has debarred Riddhi Siddhi Associates for three months for assault and misbehavior with highway users at Sirmandi toll plaza in Rajasthan. The incident, reported on May 5, 2024, involved employees of the toll operating agency. NHAI found the firm's response unsatisfying and noted violations of contractual provisions. Toll operators are required to avoid misconduct and maintain discipline. Last year, NHAI implemented an SOP to prevent toll plaza altercations.
- Country:
- India
State-owned NHAI on Friday said it has debarred Riddhi Siddhi Associates for three months for an incident of assault and misbehavior with the national highway users at Sirmandi toll plaza on Amritsar-Jamnagar section in Rajasthan.
The state-owned agency in a statement said an incident of assault and misbehavior by the employees of toll operating agency with highway users at Sirmandi Toll Plaza on May 5, 2024 was reported.
Taking prompt action on the matter, the incident was examined by NHAI and a 'show cause' notice was served to the firm, the statement said, adding that the reply submitted by the toll operating agency was not found to be satisfactory.
NHAI said it was noted that in total violation of contractual provisions and NHAI standing operating procedure, the agency was indulged in violence and misbehaving activities with the highway users.
''The Authority has debarred M/s.Riddhi Siddhi Associates for a period of three months from the list of pre-qualified bidders,'' it said.
NHAI contract agreement with its toll operators defines that the personnel deployed by the contractor shall not misconduct/misbehave with the members of public and shall observe strict discipline and decency in their behaviour.
Last year, NHAI issued detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to curb altercation incidents at toll plazas and safeguard interests of both the commuters and the toll operators.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ugandan National Experiences Robbery and Assault in South Delhi's Chhattarpur
Israeli assault on Rafah would bring 'disaster' to Middle East, aid group warns
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler wins dismissal for good of sexual assault lawsuit
Diddy Files Motion to Dismiss Certain Claims in Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler wins dismissal for good of sexual assault lawsuit