Bahrain instructs citizens to leave Lebanon over security incidents

Reuters Manama
Updated: 01-09-2019 22:31 IST
Bahrain's Foreign Ministry on Sunday instructed its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately, citing "security events and developments", after a week of growing tensions raised fears of a new war between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement.

Bahrain has previously said its citizens should not to travel to Lebanon for any reason.

COUNTRY : Bahrain
