Odd News Roundup: Maurice the Rooster pitches city slickers against locals in rural France

Maurice the Rooster pitches city slickers against locals in rural France

A loud 4-year-old rooster called Maurice on an island off the French Atlantic shore has pitted a couple of city slickers who bought a second home next door against his owners and stirred a nationwide debate. Two years ago, Jean-Louis Biron started to complain about Maurice's early-morning crowing to its owners, Jacky Fesseau and his wife Corrine, who refused to get rid of their beloved fowl.

World War Two veteran breaks own scuba diving record at 96

A 96-year-old celebrated his birthday on Saturday by breaking his own record as the world's oldest active scuba diver for the third year running, plunging to the depths of the equivalent of a 15-storey building to explore a shipwreck off Cyprus. World War Two veteran Ray Woolley, who turned 96 on Aug. 28, plunged to a depth of 42.4 meters for 48 minutes, the event organizers said. He beat his previous record of 40.6 meters for 44 minutes.

