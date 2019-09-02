REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Hong Kong students gather in their thousands calling for democracy HONG KONG - Thousands of Hong Kong university and school students swapped classes for democracy demonstrations on Monday, the latest act of defiance in an anti-government movement that has plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its biggest political crisis in decades.

BRITAIN-EU/ British PM Johnson threatens Brexit rebels with party expulsion

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened to expel rebel lawmakers from his Conservative Party if they thwart his Brexit plans by voting to prevent a no-deal exit from the European Union. The U.S.

TEXAS-SHOOTING/ Texas gunman fired from a job before massacre; victim IDs emerge: media

The man who killed seven people and wounded 22 others in a rolling rampage across West Texas on Saturday was fired from his trucking job hours before the massacre, media and officials reported.

STORM-DORIAN/

'Monster' Hurricane Dorian pummels the Bahamas, forecast to threaten Florida TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian, the second-strongest Atlantic storm on record, pounded the Bahamian islands of Great Abaco and Grand Bahama on Sunday night and was forecast to move dangerously close to Florida in the next two days, U.S. forecasters said.

BUSINESS VOLKSWAGEN-USA/

VW retains access to U.S. public sector contracts, gets the second monitor at HQ: Handelsblatt FRANKFURT - Volkswagen will not be excluded from public sector contracts in the United States but will instead install a second U.S. monitor at its German headquarters, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

IRAN-OIL-PRODUCTS/ Sanctions choke Iran's crude sales, but oil product exports booming

LONDON - While U.S. sanctions on Iran's oil industry have slashed the OPEC member's crude exports by more than 80%, oil product sales from the Islamic Republic remain strong at nearly $500 million a month, shipping data and Reuters calculations show. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-KEVIN-HART/ Actor Kevin Hart injured in Los Angeles car accident

Actor Kevin Hart suffered major injuries in a car accident in Los Angeles early on Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/THE NEW POPE

Jude Law brings papal drama follow-up to Venice VENICE, Italy - Jude Law brought the follow-up to "The Young Pope" to the Venice Film Festival on Sunday, presenting a glimpse of his return in the Paolo Sorrentino-directed papal drama, which at one point sees him wearing just "a napkin".

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN/

Djokovic's U.S. Open title defense derailed by injury NEW YORK - Novak Djokovic's U.S. Open title defense came unstuck on Sunday when a nagging shoulder injury forced the world number one to retire from his fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka, prompting a chorus of boos from the crowd at Flushing Meadows.

CRICKET-ASHES/ Waugh returns to give Australia an Ashes lift

Australia has brought back former captain Steve Waugh to help the squad prepare for the final stretch of the Ashes series against England as the tourists look to rebound from the painful third test defeat at Headingley. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS GERMANY-PANDAS/ (PIX) (TV)

Berlin celebrates the birth of Germany's first giant panda cubs have been born and their mother, Meng Meng, is doing a wonderful job looking after the pink twins who bear no resemblance to their black and white furry parents, Berlin Zoo announced.

2 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SLOVENIA-FORUM/

North Macedonia Foreign Minister Dimitrov speaks at the Bled Strategic Forum A number of other ministers speak at the form discussing stability in the region. Story on merit.

Sep 3 BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

British Parliament returns after summer break The British parliament returns after the summer break.

Sep 3 BRITAIN-EU/ (TV)

The earliest date at which Labour Party could submit a motion of no-confidence in PM Johnson Parliament's return after summer gives the opposition Labour Party the earliest chance to submit a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The motion would need to be submitted before Parliament rises, and would then typically be debated and voted upon the following day.

Sep 3 BRITAIN-EU/COURT

Scottish court will hear full arguments in the case on parliament suspension A Scottish court will hear full arguments in a legal case challengening Prime Minister Boris Johnson's order to suspend parliament

Sep 3 CLIMATE-CHANGE/SVALBARD (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE: On the front lines of climate change in the northernmost town on Earth Longyearbyen, the main town of Norway's Svalbard archipelago, is on the front lines of climate change. With a population of slightly more than 2,000 people, it is the northernmost permanent settlement on the planet. It is also the fastest-warming.

Sep 3 COLOMBIA-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

White House adviser Ivanka Trump visits Colombia Ivanka Trump, White House adviser and daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Colombia on Tuesday and Wednesday. She is expected to promote initiatives related to women in the workforce at a Tuesday press event.

Sep 3 CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TURKEY-SYRIA/ (PIX) Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu speaks in Slovenia Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey's foreign minister, will hold meetings with Slovenian counterpart Miro Cerar and participate in a panel. 2 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT ASEAN-USA/DEFENCE

U.S. Navy commander briefs media ahead of joint exercises with ASEAN Murray Joe Tynch, the Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, who oversees security cooperation for the U.S. Navy in Southeast Asia, gives a phone briefing ahead of joint exercises between ASEAN and the United States.

3 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT INDIA-KASHMIR/ (PIX)

Monitoring developments in India's Kashmir amid tight security after New Delhi revoked special status of the region Monitoring developments in Kashmir amid tensions over India's decision this month to revoke the special status of its portion of the majority Muslim region that both countries claim.

Sep 3 DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

INDONESIA-QUAKE DEVICE/ (TV) Inspired by personal tragedy, the inventor creates an earthquake rescue tool

Ten years after a powerful quake rocked his hometown, killing his friends and loved ones, Satrio Wiradinata Riady Boer is inspired to minimize loss of life in the natural disaster. Together with two friends, he has invented a credit card size locator 'Deoterions' that hopefully can help the search and rescue team to locate and evacuate victims under rubble quickly. 2 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-OIL/ELECTRIC-FRACTURING

Low-cost fracing offers a boon to shale oil producers, headaches for suppliers Electric-fracking, or e-frac, as it is often called, promises to dramatically slash oil producers costs, reduce oilfield emissions and noise. The downside: these new electric-fracking systems could obsolete the hundreds of older fracking fleets owned by top oilfield service companies, many of who are already struggling to halt margin declines.

Sep 3 GEORGIA-CPI/

Georgia's state statistics service to publish inflation report Sep 3

NOVARTIS-MEDIA/ Novartis holds media day at Basel campus

Sep 3 ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/NO 7 CHERRY LANE (PIX) (TV) Hong Kong animation screens in competition at Venice

Animated movie 'No. 7 Cherry Lane' by Hong Kong filmmaker Yonfan premieres at the 76th Venice Film Festival. 2 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/THE KING (PIX) (TV) Timothee Chalamet, Lily-Rose Depp premiere 'The King' at Venice

Actors Timothee Chalamet, Lily-Rose Depp and Joel Edgerton walk the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival with director David Michod for the world premiere of their new movie 'The King'. 2 Sep 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/JULIE ANDREWS (PIX) (TV) Julie Andrews honored with Venice career Golden Lion

Actress Julie Andrews is presented with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement honor at the 76th Venice Film Festival. 2 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

PEOPLE-DURST/ (PIX) Robert Durst of 'The Jinx' to appear in a court hearing

Robert Durst, the real estate scion whose life was featured in the HBO documentary series "The Jinx," will appear in Los Angeles Superior Court for a hearing where attorneys will discuss a number of defense motions. Attorneys for the defense have asked a judge to declare the filmmakers behind the series we're working closely with law enforcement authorities, which could force the filmmakers to disclose material to defense attorneys, and they also asked to have the case dismissed. Sep 3

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open Action from the round of 16 at the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year.

2 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

