Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN17 PAK-JADHAV-3RDLD CONSULAR ACCESS

India gets consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav for first time Islamabad: For the first time since his detention in 2016, death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav on Monday met a top Indian diplomat after Pakistan granted consular access to him "in line with the ICJ judgement". By Sajjad Hussain

FGN22 INDOPAK-2NDLD KARTARPUR

Indo-Pak high level talks on Kartarpur on Wednesday: report Lahore: Pakistan and India will hold the third round of talks on the draft agreement and operationalisation of the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims at Attari on Wednesday, a Foreign Office official said Monday. By M Zulqernain

FGN21 JAISHANKAR-INDOPAK

Pak openly practises terrorism, no scope for dialogue with it: EAM Jaishankar London: Pakistan openly practises terrorism and there is no scope for negotiations until Islamabad reins in its financing and recruitment of militant groups, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

FGN13 AUS-TAMIL-MORRISON

Australian PM refuses to intervene for Tamil family facing deportation to Lanka Melbourne: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday refused to intervene to stop a Tamil family from being deported to Sri Lanka, saying an "exception here or there" would only could increase people-smuggling trade. By Natasha Chaku

FGN14 AFGHAN-US-LD TALIBAN

US envoy meets with Afghan president in Kabul Kabul: The US envoy leading efforts to forge a deal with the Taliban has met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul, an official said Monday, as a historic agreement with the insurgents appeared close. (AFP)

FGN15 US-LD HURRICANE

13,000 houses damaged in 'catastrophic' Bahamas hurricane: Red Cross Geneva:Hurricane Dorian has caused "extensive damage" across the Bahamas, the Red Cross said Monday, warning that as many as 13,000 houses may have been severely damaged or destroyed. (AFP)

RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)