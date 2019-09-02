DataCore to sponsor LifeCycle Challenge 2019

DataCore Software has claimed to sponsor the LifeCycle Challenge in its 21st anniversary year, raising much-needed funds to assist renal patients to have a significantly improved quality of life. Their main fundraising event, the Nescafé 3in1 LifeCycle Challenge, this year sees 27 cyclists racing 2,000km across Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia in just 10 days this September.

Michel Portelli, VP EMEA Marketing, DataCore said in a media statement, 'This life-changing charitable challenge across three Asian countries requires maximum performance and stamina. One of the great value additions the LifeCycle charity brings is matching kidney donors to patients via their clever software package 'Traccia'. This facilitates the procedure of finding the best compatibility possible between a kidney donor and a renal patient. As a key software manufacturer, we admire both the application and the ethos of competitors, and are happy to support the initiative and will follow progress avidly."

LifeCycle founder, Alan Curry said: "We are in our 21st year of helping patients who suffer from kidney failure. We thank DataCore for joining our platinum sponsors for this year's challenge that includes long climbs in the tropical heat of over 30 degrees through lush Vietnam and the meandering Mekong Delta and finishes at one of the world's greatest wonders, the iconic Angkor Wat. Each sponsor is a valued hero in our eyes as they make a real difference to patient outcomes and the lives of their supporting families."

Throughout EMEA, DataCore has many keen cyclists and are thrilled that competing LifeCyclists will be displaying the DataCore logo on their cycling attire.

(With inputs from Courtney Dean)