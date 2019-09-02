International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Dorian weakens but expected to remain powerful hurricane -NHC

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 02-09-2019 20:50 IST
Dorian weakens but expected to remain powerful hurricane -NHC

A satellite image of Hurricane Dorian Image Credit: ANI

Dorian weakened on Monday but is still expected to remain powerful during the next couple of days, moving "dangerously close" to Florida's east coast late Monday night through Wednesday evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Dorian, now a Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, is located about 110 miles (180 km) east of West Palm Beach, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour, the NHC said. It added that Dorian will continue to bring catastrophic winds and storm surges as it moves over Grand Bahama Island.

Also Read: Dorian expected to become major hurricane on Friday - U.S. NHC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON :

Florida

coast

West Palm Beach

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019