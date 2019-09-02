Dorian weakens but expected to remain powerful hurricane -NHC

Dorian weakened on Monday but is still expected to remain powerful during the next couple of days, moving "dangerously close" to Florida's east coast late Monday night through Wednesday evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Dorian, now a Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, is located about 110 miles (180 km) east of West Palm Beach, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour, the NHC said. It added that Dorian will continue to bring catastrophic winds and storm surges as it moves over Grand Bahama Island.

