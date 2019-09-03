Pink Floyd's Roger Waters performs 'Wish You Were Here' in support of Julian Assange

Legendary singer-songwriter Roger Waters on Monday performed his hit track 'Wish You Were Here' at a rally outside the UK Home Office in honour of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Waters has been a long-standing supporter of Assange, the Australian whistle-blower who has been serving 50 weeks imprisonment sentence in UK's Belmarsh prison for skipping bail to avoid being sent to Sweden over sexual assault allegations.

In his speech prior to the performance, Roger remarked that he was "ashamed to be an Englishman" due to Assange's arrest, reported Sputnik news agency. 47-year-old Assange is facing charges by the US Justice Department for violating the Espionage Act and conspiring to hack into a classified government document. If the charges are proven, Assange could be imprisoned for up to 175 years in the US.

The US prosecutors had initially charged the whistleblower with a single count of computer intrusion, but later added 17 new counts, including controversial charges under the Espionage Act for encouraging, receiving and publishing national defence information in concert with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)