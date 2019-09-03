REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT.

Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she has caused “unforgivable havoc” by igniting the political crisis engulfing the city and would quit if she had a choice, according to an audio recording of remarks she made last week to a group of businesspeople.

BRITAIN-EU/ As prospect of election looms, British lawmakers begin no-deal Brexit battle

LONDON (Reuters) - Lawmakers will decide on Tuesday whether to move Britain one step closer to an early election when they vote on the first stage of their plan to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson from pursuing a no-deal Brexit. U.S.

STORM-DORIAN/ Hurricane Dorian kills at least five in Bahamas, turn to Florida expected

MARSH HARBOUR, Bahamas (Reuters) - Hurricane Dorian pounded the Bahamas on Monday, killing at least five people and inundating homes with floodwater ahead of its expected advance on the U.S. coast, where more than a million people were ordered evacuated. TEXAS-SHOOTING/

Texas gunman who killed seven had previously failed background check for firearm The gunman who killed seven people and wounded 23 others in a rolling rampage across West Texas obtained an assault-style rifle despite failing a background check, state and law enforcement officials said on Monday.

BUSINESS SPARK-M-A-ROCHE-HLDG/

Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche Holding and Spark Therapeutics announced on Tuesday another extension of the Swiss drugmaker’s $4.3 billion takeover offer for the U.S. gene therapy specialist as regulatory reviews continue.

XIAOMI-BUYBACK/ China's Xiaomi boosts shares with $1.5 billion buyback plan

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp said on Tuesday it will buy back up to HK$12 billion ($1.53 billion) worth of stock in its biggest equity repurchase, sending its shares up nearly 7%. ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-NO-7-CHERRY-LANE/ Filmmaker Yonfan sends Hong Kong a love letter in 'No. 7 Cherry Lane'

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Chinese filmmaker Yonfan says his animation “No. 7 Cherry Lane” is his love letter to Hong Kong, in which he tells a tale of romance set in the late 1960s. FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-THE-KING/

Timothee Chalamet dons armor for medieval coming-of-age tale 'The King' VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Timothee Chalamet goes from reluctant heir to powerful monarch in “The King”, a role he described as “terrifying” in a coming-of-age tale loosely based on William Shakespeare’s plays about Prince Hal and his transformation into Henry V.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN/

Relentless Rafa knocks Cilic out of U.S. Open NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal faced his stiffest challenge yet at the U.S. Open but raised his game to beat Marin Cilic 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-2 on Monday and continue his quest for a fourth Flushing Meadows title.

ATHLETICS-COLEMAN/ Coleman set for worlds after USADA charge withdrawn

World 100 metres favourite Christian Coleman is eligible to compete in this month's world championships and the 2020 Olympics after a whereabouts charge against the American sprinter was withdrawn by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) on Monday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS SRI LANKA-ELECTION/SIRISENA (TV)

Sri Lanka President Sirisena to announce support for presidential candidate Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena is expected to announce who his Freedom Party will support in the presidential election -- to be held before the first week of December.

3 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT HONGKONG-PROTESTS/CHINA (PIX) (TV)

China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs office briefs on the situation in Hong Kong Spokesman for China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office holds a news briefing on the situation in Hong Kong.

3 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/RAAB (TV)

Foreign minister takes questions in parliament Foreign minister Dominic Raab and his ministerial team take questions in parliament.

3 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT FRANCE-LEDRIAN/

French Foreign Minister speaks to diplomatic press French foreign minister speaks on the record to the French diplomatic press association. Subjects to range from Iran, Russia and relations with the United States.

3 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/SVALBARD (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE: On the front lines of climate change in the northernmost town on Earth Longyearbyen, the main town of Norway's Svalbard archipelago, is on the front lines of climate change. With a population of slightly more than 2,000 people, it is the northernmost permanent settlement on the planet. It is also the fastest-warming.

3 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Protesters conduct labour strike after city leader's newser Protesters in Hong Kong plan to conduct a labour strike at Tamar Park after a news conference by the city's leader Carrie Lam on the same day.

3 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday 3 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SRI LANKA-PORT/ (PIX) Interview with Sri Lanka's state-run ports authority chief

The interview will focus on falling Sri Lanka's port business as the trade war between the United States and China along and Easter Sunday military attacks are taking the toll. 3 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

NIGERIA-GDP/ (PIX) Nigeria's statistics office to publish GDP figures for Q2 2019

Nigeria's statistics office is expected to publish the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the second quarter of 2019. 3 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks on the economy before an event hosted by the Stonehill College Meehan School of Business, in Easton, Mass. 3 Sep 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SAFRICA-BUGFOOD/ (PIX) (TV) Creepy crawlies on menu at South Africa's first insect-only restaurant

Tasting grilled scorpion and a bowl of crunchy insects mixed with garlic and spices on a trip to Thailand four years ago “grossed out” chef Mario Barnard but also helped inspire him to experiment and open South Africa’s first pop-up restaurant serving insect-only meals. 3 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/GUEST OF HONOUR (PIX) (TV)

Luke Wilson, David Thewlis star in Venice competition film 'Guest of Honour' Atom Egoyan's 'Guest of Honour', starring Luke Wilson, David Thewlis and Rossif Sutherland, screens in Competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival.

3 Sep 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/ABOUT ENDLESSNESS (PIX) (TV)

Swedish Golden Lion winner premieres new film at Venice Swedish Golden Lion-winning director Roy Andersson presents his new movie "About Endlessness" at the 76th Venice Film Festival, where the film is screening in Competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival.

3 Sep 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/THE PAINTED BIRD (TV)

Czech film 'The Painted Bird' screens in Competition at Venice Czech movie 'The Painted Bird', directed by Vaclav Marhoul and starring Petr Kotlar, Udo Kier, Stellan Skarsgard and Harvey Keitel, receives its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it is screening in Competition.

3 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - U.S. Open

Action from the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year. 3 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Qatar launches logo for 2022 World Cup

Organisers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup launch the tournament's official logo at 20:22 local time (1622 GMT). The logo will be displayed on various landmarks in Qatar and around the world. 3 Sep 13:22 ET / 17:22 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)