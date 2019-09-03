NHC says Dorian weakens to Category 2 hurricane

Dorian weakened on Tuesday but was heading north-westward and growing in size, moving "dangerously close" to the Florida east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Dorian, now a Category 2 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, is located about 105 miles (170 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour (175 km per hour).

Also Read: Science News Roundup: Russia launches humanoid robot into space; Florida scientists induce spawning of Atlantic coral in lab

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)