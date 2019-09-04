REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

A cross-party alliance defeated Prime Minister Boris Johnson in parliament on Tuesday in a bid to prevent him taking Britain out of the EU without a divorce agreement - a move that the government warned would thrust Britain towards an October snap election.

USA-BALKANS/ New U.S. Balkan envoy says restarting Serbia-Kosovo dialogue a priority

BLED, Slovenia (Reuters) - The new U.S. Special Envoy to the Western Balkans, Matthew Palmer, said on Tuesday a priority in his new role is restarting a dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo. U.S.

STORM-DORIAN/ Hurricane Dorian closes in on Florida coast after battering Bahamas

MARSH HARBOUR, Bahamas (Reuters) - Hurricane Dorian grew and picked up speed, churning on a path that forecasters said would come “dangerously close” to Florida later on Tuesday after the storm battered the northern Bahamas, killing at least five people. NORTH-CAROLINA-GERRYMANDERING/

North Carolina court strikes down state legislative map as unconstitutional gerrymander (Reuters) - A North Carolina court on Tuesday struck down the Republican-drawn state legislative map as an illegal gerrymander and gave lawmakers two weeks to enact new district lines for next year’s elections.

BUSINESS WALMART-GUNS/

Walmart to stop selling ammunition for handguns, assault-style weapons (Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Tuesday it would discontinue sales of ammunition for handguns and some assault-style rifles in stores across the United States, in response to recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

ALPHABET-ANTITRUST-PROBE/ Google target of new U.S. antitrust probe by state attorneys general

(Reuters) - More than half of U.S. state attorneys general are readying an investigation into Alphabet Inc’s Google for potential antitrust violations, a source knowledgeable about the probe said on Tuesday. ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-ARIANA-GRANDE-FOREVER-21/ Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 for $10 million over look-alike ad campaign

(Reuters) - Popular singer Ariana Grande has sued Forever 21 for $10 million, accusing the fashion retailer and a beauty company started by its billionaire founders’ daughters of piggybacking off her fame and influence to sell their wares. PEOPLE-CUBA-GOODING-JR/

Trial of actor Cuba Gooding Jr gets October date in groping case NEW YORK (Reuters) - Judge Herbert Moses of the Manhattan Supreme Court set an Oct. 10 trial date on Tuesday for the actor Cuba Gooding Jr., who was charged with groping a woman at a Manhattan bar in June.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN-SVITOLINA/

Svitolina downs Konta to reach U.S. Open semis NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina continued her dominant run against Johanna Konta with a 6-4 6-4 win on Tuesday to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals for the first time.

BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-USA-TUR-REPORT/ U.S. edge Turkey, Canada eliminated from World Cup

BEIJING (Reuters) - Holders United States ground out a dramatic 93-92 overtime win against Turkey in the basketball World Cup while Canada were knocked out after a 92-69 drubbing by Lithuania on Tuesday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS HONGKONG-PROTESTS/JOSHUA WONG-TAIWAN (TV)

Activists leader Joshua Wong discusses Hong Kong and Taiwan's future Pro-democracy activist leader Joshua Wong, who has recently been released on bail after being detained in wake of Hong Kong protests, holds a talk with the general republic in Taipei about the future of Hong Kong and Taiwan.

4 Sep COLOMBIA-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

White House adviser Ivanka Trump visits Colombia Ivanka Trump, White House adviser and daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, will visit Colombia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

4 Sep BRITAIN-EU/ (TV)

Possible vote on legislation that would force Johnson to seek a three-month delay to Britain's EU exit Possible vote on legislation that would force Johnson to seek a three-month delay to Britain's EU exit. There could also be a possible vote on a general election.

4 Sep BRITAIN-EU/FROST (TV)

Britain's Brexit negotiator David Frost in Brussels for Commission talks British and EU Brexit negotiators meet in Brussels to discuss any new ways of replacing the backstop in Britain's stalled divorce deal as the House of Commons in London pushes to prevent any no-deal Brexit on Oct.31. 4 Sep

BRITAIN-EU/PLAN (TV) European Commission presents latest note on the bloc's contingency preparations for a no-deal Brexit

The Commission will present an updated note on the bloc's contingency preparations for a no-deal divorce from Britain. It is bound to include a possibility to grant emergency aid to businesses and countries affected through an EU Solidarity Fund - normally reserved for remedying results of natural disasters like earthquakes or wildfires - as well as another fund targeting communities suffering from job losses stemming from changes to changing trade patterns in a globalized world. 4 Sep 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

BRAZIL-POLITICS/PENSIONS (PIX) Brazil Senate committee votes on pension reform bill

The Senate's constitution and justice committee is expected to approve the fiscally-crucial pension reform bill, allowing the proposal to advance to the Senate floor. Any changes will be gathered in separate bill to avoid delays in having to return to the lower chamber for approval. 4 Sep

BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND Government published report on progress to forming N. Ireland executive

The government publishes a report on progress towards forming an executive in Northern Ireland. At some point in the following days, lawmakers will need to vote on a motion acknowledging the report. this could see lawmakers attempt to add amendments challenging the PM's Brexit strategy. 4 Sep

BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER (TV) EU Brexit negotiator Barnier briefs ambassadors from 27 EU states for the first time after the summer break

Michel Barnier updates ambassadors of the 27 EU states meet on Brexit for the first time since the summer break. 4 Sep 14:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/SPENDING (TV) UK's Javid to announce higher spending, raising election speculation

New British finance minister Sajid Javid will announce a one-year spending plan to increase funding for health, police and education, adding to speculation about a snap election. Javid has made it clear he will not suddenly let go of the government's grip on the public finances, saying he will remain within the budget rules of his predecessor Philip Hammond. 4 Sep 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE UN-RIGHTS/ (TV)

U.N. High Commissioner for Human RIghts Bachelet to give press conference U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, to give a press conference ahead of the U.N. Human Rights Council opening three-week session on Mon Sept 9.

4 Sep 08:00 ET, 12:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

TEXAS-EXECUTION/ Texas to execute Billy Crutsinger, convicted of two murders

Texas is scheduled to execute Billy Crutsinger who was convicted of capital murder in the 2003 stabbing deaths of Pearl Magouirk, 89 and her 71-year-old daughter Patricia Syren in Fort Worth, Texas. 4 Sep

BRITAIN-EU/COURT Scottish court decision in prorogation case

Scotland's Court of Session due to give verdict on challenge by about 70 lawmakers who argue that PM Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament from mid-September is illegal and unconstitutional. 4 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

GERMANY-TRADING/TRIAL (PIX) Germany puts bankers on trial as part of biggest post-war fraud probe

German prosecutors to accuse two British bankers of involvement in a fraud that cost the state 440 million euros, as the country’s biggest post-war fraud probe gathers pace. 4 Sep

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS EMIRATES-AIRLINE/

Briefing with Emirates' Tim Clark Briefing with President of Emirates airline Tim Clark in London.

4 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/NORWAY

Norway government ministers, industry leaders to discuss Brexit Norway's ministers for foreign affairs, industry and fisheries will meet with business leaders to discuss the status of Brexit preparations and the consequences for Norwegian companies. Britain is Norway's largest trading partner.

4 Sep 08:00 ET, 12:00 GMT SAFRICA-ESKOM/

South African power utility Eskom to provide an update on operational performance Eskom's executive management to provide an update on the company's operational performance. Eskom, which supplies more than 90% of South Africa's electricity, does not generate sufficient cash to meet its debt-service costs and relies on state bailouts to stay afloat.

4 Sep 08:00 ET, 12:00 GMT CANADA-PIPELINES/

Courts rule on challenges to two major Canadian oil pipelines Two of Canada's major oil pipeline projects face key court decisions on Wednesday. Canada's Federal Court of Approval will rule on whether to allow challenges to the government's approval of the Trans Mountain expansion. In the United States, the Minnesota Supreme Court is expected to decide whether to review a lower court's ruling that supported aspects of Enbridge Inc's proposed replacement of its Line 3 oil pipeline.

4 Sep 15:00 ET, 19:00 GMT GEORGIA-RATES/

Georgia's central bank to announce its decision on refinancing rate Georgia's central bank holds its monetary committee meeting, where it makes a decision on a key refinancing rate.

4 Sep USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Richard Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before the International Economic Forum of the Americas Global Forum, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

4 Sep 14:00 ET, 18:00 GMT SOUTHKOREA-JAPAN/JOBS (PIX)

Jobless South Korean youth feel added challenge from mounting dispute with Japan A deepening trade dispute and bitter row over forced labor during World War Two, which has pushed ties between the two countries to their lowest levels since the establishment of diplomatic relations, is making South Korea reconsider Japan as a place to work for graduates who have all but given up on hope of finding work at home, where youth unemployment is at 10%.

4 Sep AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/GDP

Australia-GDP for Q2 ABS data on GDP are expected to show the economy expanded at its slowest annual pace in a decade in the second quarter, even though growth may have picked up a little from a weak first quarter.

4 Sep 01:30 ET, 05:30 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

JAPAN-NUCLEAR/WATER (TV) Japan briefs diplomats on treatment of contaminated water at Fukushima nuclear plant

Japanese foreign ministry holds a news conference after officials from Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) brief diplomats on status of contaminated water at the Fukushima nuclear plant that is stalling progress on cleaning up the site and raising concerns the water may be dumped into the ocean. 4 Sep

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/BABYTEETH (PIX) (TV)

Director Shannon Murphy premieres 'Babyteeth' at Venice Film Festival Australian filmmaker Shannon Murphy, one of two female directors whose films are screening in Competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival, premieres 'Babyteeth' at the world's oldest film festival.

4 Sep 14:00 ET, 18:00 GMT SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - U.S. Open

Action from the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year. 4 Sep 15:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

RELIGION POPE-MOZAMBIQUE/DEPARTURE (PIX) (TV)

Pope Francis departs for his visit to Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius Pope Francis departs Rome's Fiumicino airport to begin his visit to the African nations of Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius. The Sept. 4-10 trip will take him to the capitals of the three countries, Maputo, Antananarivo and Port Louis.

4 Sep 07:30 ET, 11:30 GMT (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

FRANCE - BTF non-competitive bids 4 Sep 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

