Sept 4 (Reuters) -

* UK GOVERNMENT AGREES ALL STAGES OF LEGISLATION TO STOP NO-DEAL BREXIT ON OCT 31; LEGISLATION TO BE COMPLETED IN HOUSE OF LORDS BY 5PM ON FRIDAY - PA MEDIA Source: https://bit.ly/2lAbSgD

