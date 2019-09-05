REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday that China “understands, respects and supports” her government’s move to formally withdraw an extradition bill, part of measures she hoped would help the city “move forward” from months of unrest.

JAPAN-CRASH/ At least 30 injured after collision of train and truck in Japan's Yokohama

TOKYO (Reuters) - An express train and a truck collided in Japan’s second-largest city of Yokohama on Thursday, train operator Keikyu Corp said, with fire officials confirming that about 30 people were injured. U.S.

STORM-DORIAN/ Bahamas reels from Dorian's devastation, storm surge threatens U.S. southeast

NASSAU, Bahamas (Reuters) - Survivors of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas thronged rescue helicopters on Wednesday and the United Nations said 70,000 people needed immediate humanitarian relief after one of the most powerful Caribbean storms on record devastated the island group. USA-IMMIGRATION-PENTAGON/

Pentagon pulls funds for military schools, daycare to pay for Trump's border wall WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Wednesday it would pull funding from 127 Defense Department projects, including schools and daycare centers for military families, as it diverts $3.6 billion to fund President Donald Trump’s wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

BUSINESS FORD-MOTOR-CHINA-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: In U-turn, Ford ditches plan to unify China sales system after partners push back SHANGHAI/DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co has scrapped a plan to create a unified national sales company for China that stoked mistrust of the automaker at its joint venture partners and contributed to a spectacular collapse in sales in the world’s biggest car market.

NISSAN-CEO/ Nissan probe finds CEO Saikawa, other executives overpaid: source

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co was embroiled in another scandal over executive pay on Thursday after Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa admitted to being overpaid in violation of internal procedures under a scheme designed by ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-WOMEN/ Hidden figures no more: women shining in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Women enjoyed a banner year in Hollywood movies and on television over the past year, notching up record highs in lead roles and gaining ground in influential jobs behind the scenes such as directors and writers, according to two studies published on Wednesday. FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-CHIARA-FERRAGNI/

Fashion comes to Venice festival with Instagram star Ferragni's film VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Fashion came to the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday when Instagram star Chiara Ferragni took to the red carpet for the premiere of a documentary about her rise to global stardom as a digital influencer.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN/

Serena ready for Svitolina challenge; Bencic eyes final berth NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam title in reach but will face perhaps her toughest test so far at this year's U.S. Open when she meets Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals on Thursday.

SOCCCER-BRAZIL/CROWDS Soccer-Brazilian fans ignore foul play as crowds soar

The game is slow and beset by fouls, every match is on TV, and all the best young players have left - but if attendances are any measure, Brazilian football is enjoying a renaissance. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BRITAIN-EU/BARCLAY (TV)

Brexit minister Stephen Barclay takes questions in parliament Brexit minister Steve Barclay and his ministerial team take questions in parliament.

5 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT ITALY-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

New Italian government to be sworn in The new Italian government led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will be sworn in at the presidential palace

5 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/TITICACA (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Lake Titicaca, once considered Andean deity, faces pollution threat Isaac Callizaya, 39, has lived on the shores of Lake Titicaca all his life, growing up in an island fishing community near the southern tip of the high-altitude waterway. He has seen big changes since. Many from his village have moved away to nearby cities, while the growth of urban areas towards the edge of the lake has created a mounting problem of pollution.

5 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT RUSSIA-FORUM/PUTIN (PIX) (TV)

Putin speaks at plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum which is traditionally attended by Asian leaders. This year's guests include Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

5 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/FOOD U.N. agency FAO releases its latest food price index and cereal supply outlook

U.N. food agency FAO releases its latest monthly global food price index and its updated cereal supply outlook. 5 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BRITAIN-ECONOMY/AUTOS UK new car registrations released, completing W. Europe data

Britain's car industry body publishes monthly new sales figures. Demand has been hit by tougher emissions rules, a crackdown on diesel and uncertainty caused by Brexit with registrations forecast to to fall in 2019, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. 5 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SAUDI-CENBANK/ (TV) Saudi central bank holds annual news conference

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority publishes annual report at a news conference with the central bank head and top officials. 5 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/ZEROZEROZERO (PIX) (TV)

New series starring Andrea Riseborough, written by Roberto Saviano, launched at Venice 'Zerozerozero', a new series starring Andrea Riseborough, Dane DeHaan and Gabriel Byrne, and written by Roberto Saviano, premieres at the 76th Venice Film Festival. 5 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO/ONCEWEREBROTHERS (PIX) (TV) Premiere of Robbie Robertson bio Once Were Brothers

Gala presentation of the Robbie Robertson biopic Once Were Brothers on opening night at the Toronto International Film Festival 5 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO (PIX) (TV) Rock documentary on The Band to kick off Toronto Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) opens on a decidedly Canadian note on Thursday with a documentary about the story of influential rockers The Band, kicking off 10 days of movies vying for attention in the upcoming Hollywood awards season. 5 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/A HERDADE (TV) Portuguese film 'A Herdade' screens in Competition at Venice

Portuguese director Tiago Guedes premieres his Competition entry 'A Herdade' at the 76th Venice Film Festival. 5 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open Action from the women's semi-finals at the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year.

5 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

