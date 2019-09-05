REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Hong Kong leader says China 'respects and supports' withdrawal of extradition bill Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday that China "understands, respects and supports" her government's move to formally withdraw an extradition bill, part of measures she hoped would help the city "move forward" from months of unrest.

HONG-KONG-MONEY LAUNDERING/ Extradition from HK to mainland China would help fight money laundering: FATF

The lack of a mechanism in Hong Kong to extradite suspects to mainland China is an obstacle to tackling money laundering and terrorist financing, a watchdog said on Wednesday as Hong Kong withdrew an extradition bill that sparked mass protests. The U.S.

STORM-DORIAN/

Leaving the Bahamas devastated, Dorian regains strength as it crawls up U.S. coast

Hurricane Dorian left stretches of the Bahamas looking as if they had been carpet-bombed, and was regaining strength as it ground up the U.S. Atlantic coast, possibly making landfall later on Thursday in South Carolina.

CALIFORNIA-FIRE/

California boat fire investigators interview captain, crew Federal investigators on Wednesday interviewed the captain and crew of a dive boat that caught fire and sank off the California coast and they also met with families of 34 people killed in one of the state's worst maritime disasters.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA/

China, the U.S. to hold trade talks in October; Beijing says phone call went well China and the United States on Thursday agreed to hold high-level trade talks in early October in Washington, amid fears that an escalating trade war could trigger a global economic recession.

NISSAN-CEO/ Nissan probe finds CEO Saikawa, other execs overpaid in compliance failure: source

Nissan Motor Co was embroiled in another scandal over executive pay on Thursday after Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa admitted to being overpaid in violation of internal procedures under a scheme designed by ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-FREDDIE MERCURY/ New video animation aims to raise AIDS awareness on Freddie Mercury's birthday

A new video animation featuring two white blood cells in love was released on Thursday to mark what would have been Freddie Mercury's 73rd birthday and help raise awareness of the continued global fight against AIDS.

PEOPLE-MAC-MILLER/

Accused drug dealer charged with supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to Mac Miller A Los Angeles man who prosecutors say supplied counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl to rapper Mac Miller two days before his death from an accidental overdose was arrested on Wednesday on federal drug trafficking charges.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN-NADAL/

Nadal into semis after the big fight from Schwartzman Diego Schwartzman may have been the smallest player in 25 years to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals but gave Rafa Nadal a big fight and forced the Spaniard to grind out a 6-4 7-5 6-2 win on Wednesday to reach the last four at Flushing Meadows.

OLYMPICS-2020-SNOW/ Tokyo to test snow machines for sweltering 2020 summer Olympics

In a bid to keep visitors cool in blistering temperatures expected during next year's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, organizers may deploy machines to sprinkle spectators with manmade snow.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CLIMATE-CHANGE/TITICACA (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Lake Titicaca, once considered Andean deity, faces pollution threat Isaac Callizaya, 39, has lived on the shores of Lake Titicaca all his life, growing up in an island fishing community near the southern tip of the high-altitude waterway. He has seen big changes since. Many from his village have moved away to nearby cities, while the growth of urban areas towards the edge of the lake has created a mounting problem of pollution.

5 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/COURT

Northern Irish court to hear a legal challenge to parliament suspension A legal challenge seeking to place an interim block on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's order to suspend parliament will be heard in a Northern Irish court

6 Sep GAY-PRIDE/BOSNIA

Bosnia to host its first Gay Pride march amidst security concerns Members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters plan to host the first Pride march in Bosnia despite warnings about security risks from conservative Muslim groups, and counter-meetings by opponents of the Pride march.

6 Sep BRITAIN-EU/FROST

Britain's Brexit negotiator David Frost due in Brussels for Commission talks British and EU Brexit negotiators are due to meet for the second time in a week in Brussels to discuss any new ways of replacing the backstop in Britain's stalled divorce deal like the House of Commons in London pushes to prevent any no-deal Brexit on Oct.31

6 Sep CANADA-ELECTION/ENERGY

Stuck in the middle of oil, environment demands, Canada's Trudeau hobbles toward election Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's awkward commitment to defend the environment while championing new oil pipelines has hit another hurdle after the Federal Court of Appeal said it would allow legal challenges to the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

6 Sep BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/AMAZON-SUMMIT (PIX) (TV)

Heads of state from Amazon countries gather in Colombia to forge protection pact Heads of state from Colombia, Peru and Ecuador will meet in Leticia, Colombia to forge a pact to protect the world's largest tropical forest as fires rage in Brazil and Bolivia. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to join by video conference.

6 Sep BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SAMSUNG ELEC-FOLD/ (TV) Samsung's Galaxy Fold goes on sale in South Korea

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, goes on sale in South Korea. 6 Sep 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD Global Economy Weekahead

A weekly look at key economic events for the global economy in the coming seven days. 6 Sep

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/ZEROZEROZERO (PIX) (TV)

New series starring Andrea Riseborough, written by Roberto Saviano, launched at Venice 'Zerozerozero', a new series starring Andrea Riseborough, Dane DeHaan and Gabriel Byrne, and written by Roberto Saviano, premieres at the 76th Venice Film Festival.

5 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO/ONCEWEREBROTHERS (PIX) (TV)

The premiere of Robbie Robertson bio Once Was Brothers Gala presentation of the Robbie Robertson biopic Once Were Brothers on opening night at the Toronto International Film Festival

5 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO (PIX) (TV)

Rock documentary on The Band to kick off Toronto Film Festival The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) opens on a decidedly Canadian note on Thursday with a documentary about the story of influential rockers The Band, kicking off 10 days of movies vying for attention in the upcoming Hollywood awards season.

5 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/A HERDADE (TV)

Portuguese film 'A Herdade' screens in Competition at Venice Portuguese director Tiago Guedes premieres his Competition entry 'A Herdade' at the 76th Venice Film Festival.

5 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - U.S. Open

Serena Williams plays Elina Svitolina in the first women's U.S. Open semi-final before Belinda Bencic takes on Bianca Andreescu. 5 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

