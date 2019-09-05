Rajnath greeted with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' in Japan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received an enthusiastic welcome upon his arrival in Tokyo by the Indian diaspora amid chants of "Jai Shri Ram". Rajnath had reached Tokyo on September 3 on the first leg of his five-day visit to East Asian countries. Singh, wearing white Kurta with Nehru jacket, was seen smiling while greeting the cheerful crowd. The group warmly welcomed Singh and felicitated him with a shawl. A dinner was also organised for him by the community.

Slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" were also raised by the Indian diaspora. During his "remarkable and successful" stay in Japan, Singh had held Ministerial Level Dialogue with Japan's Defence Minister, Takeshi Iwaya in Tokyo.

On the same day, Singh met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and conveyed India's commitment to further enhance the defence engagements with Japan. In June, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached Osaka for the G20 Summit, he received a warm welcome by members of the Indian community. (ANI)

