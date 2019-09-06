REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to kick off what is in effect an election campaign casting parliament as the enemy of Brexit was overshadowed on Thursday when his younger brother quit the government, citing the national interest.

WEF-AFRICA/ South Africa tries to contain 'Afrophobia' fallout as riots upstage summit

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa promised on Thursday to tackle the prejudice fuelling a wave of deadly riots and xenophobic attacks, as international anger over the violence overshadowed a pan-African economic conference in Cape Town. U.S.

STORM-DORIAN-USA/ Floodwaters rise on Charleston's streets as Hurricane Dorian skirts U.S. coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - Deserted, rain-lashed streets in Charleston, South Carolina, vanished beneath water on Thursday as Hurricane Dorian churned a few dozen miles offshore after reducing parts of the Bahamas to rubble. STORM-DORIAN/

The global effort to aid devastated Bahamas gears up in Dorian's wake NASSAU, Bahamas (Reuters) - An international relief effort gathered pace on Thursday to help stunned residents of the Bahamas, where the health minister predicted a "staggering" death toll from Hurricane Dorian, now churning northward off the coast of South Carolina.

BUSINESS WALGREENS-BOOTS-GUNCONTROL/

Walgreens, CVS, Wegmans ask shoppers to not openly carry firearms (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, CVS Health Corp and supermarket chain Wegmans Food Markets Inc said on Thursday they would start asking customers to not openly carry firearms in their stores, joining Walmart Inc and Kroger Co, in a change of gun policy following several deadly mass shootings in the United States.

USA-TRADE-CHINA/ U.S., China agree to resume trade talks, markets jump

WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United States on Thursday agreed to hold high-level talks in early October in Washington, cheering investors hoping for a trade war thaw as new U.S. tariffs on Chinese consumer goods chip away at global growth. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-NICKI-MINAJ/ 'Bang Bang': Nicki Minaj stuns fans with retirement announcement

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rapper Nicki Minaj took fans by surprise on Thursday with an announcement that she was retiring from the music business to "have my family." FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-ZEROZEROZERO/

'ZeroZeroZero' takes bleak look at cocaine trade in Saviano book adaptation VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Ranging from Mexico to Italy, new television series "ZeroZeroZero" looks at the violent and dangerous world of cocaine trafficking, in a fictionalized adaptation of Italian writer Roberto Saviano's book.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN-NADAL/

Nadal into semis after big fight from Schwartzman NEW YORK (Reuters) - Diego Schwartzman may have been the smallest player in 25 years to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals but gave Rafa Nadal a big fight and forced the Spaniard to grind out a 6-4 7-5 6-2 win on Wednesday to reach the last four at Flushing Meadows.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-SHEAHAN/ Oilers sign center Sheahan; won't rush McDavid return

The Edmonton Olers signed veteran center Riley Sheahan to a one-year, $900,000 contract, TSN reported Thursday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BRITAIN-EU/COURT

Northern Irish court to hear legal challenge to parliament suspension A legal challenge seeking to place an interim block on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's order to suspend parliament will be heard in a Northern Irish court.

6 Sep CHINA-GERMANY/ (PIX) (TV)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Beijing Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel after a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

6 Sep 01:30 ET, 05:30 GMT GAY-PRIDE/BOSNIA (TV)

Bosnia to host its first Gay Pride march amidst security concerns Members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters plan to host the first Pride march in Bosnia despite warnings about security risks from conservative Muslim groups, and counter-meetings by opponents of the Pride march.

6 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/FROST

Britain's Brexit negotiator David Frost due in Brussels for Commission talks British and EU Brexit negotiators are due to meet for the second time in a week in Brussels to discuss any new ways of replacing the backstop in Britain's stalled divorce deal as the House of Commons in London pushes to prevent any no-deal Brexit on Oct.31.

6 Sep CANADA-ELECTION/ENERGY

Stuck in the middle of oil, environment demands, Canada's Trudeau hobbles toward election Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's awkward commitment to defend the environment while championing new oil pipelines has hit another hurdle after the Federal Court of Appeal said it would allow legal challenges to the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

6 Sep BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/AMAZON-SUMMIT (PIX) (TV)

Heads of state from Amazon countries gather in Colombia to forge protection pact Heads of state from Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia meet in Leticia, Colombia to forge a pact to protect the world's largest tropical forest as fires rage in Brazil and Bolivia. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to join by video conference.

6 Sep DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

STORM-DORIAN/DONATIONS Mosquito spray, diapers, flashlights can't beat cash for Dorian relief

Americans are piling power generators, bottled water and other critical supplies into well-meaning mountains of Bahamas hurricane relief but a disaster response leader says gathering goods complicates emergency aid and is not the best way to help. 6 Sep

ETHIOPIA-AIRLINE/ (PIX) Families press for memorial at Ethiopia Airlines crash site

Four months after his younger sister Samya died in the Ethiopian Airlines crash with 156 others, Adnaan Stumo stood on the churned-up soil where the plane came down, sifting dirt through his fingers and trying to summon up Samya's presence. His hand closed around a human jawbone. The force of the impact means many bodies will not be recovered, but families are calling on the plane's manufacturer Boeing to fund work to secure the site and build a memorial. 6 Sep 06:00 ET, 10:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE CALIFORNIA-GHOST SHIP/

Jury reaches verdict in deadly Oakland warehouse fire An Oakland jury has reached a verdict in the trial of two men charged with multiple counts of manslaughter in a warehouse fire that killed 36 people in 2016. The verdict will be read at 2 p.m. local time.

5 Sep 21:30 ET BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SAMSUNG ELEC-FOLD/ (TV) Samsung's Galaxy Fold goes on sale in South Korea

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, goes on sale in South Korea. 6 Sep 23:30 ET

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD Global Economy Weekahead

A weekly look at key economic events for the global economy in the coming seven days. 6 Sep

FONTERRA-OUTLOOK/ New Zealand's Fonterra delays annual results to later in September

Fonterra on Friday said it would delay next week's scheduled annual results announcement to sometime before the month's end but maintained that it would report a loss. 6 Sep

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY POPE-MADAGASCAR/ENVIRONMENT (PIX) (TV)

Madagascar forest destruction wiping out humans' tiniest relative As a shocked world watches fires ravage the Amazon, slash-and-burn farmers are wreaking proportionally worse destruction half a world away in Madagascar, driving humanity's smallest relative - the Madame Berthe's mouse lemur - to extinction. Frustrated conservationists hope Friday's arrival of the environmentally-conscious Pope Francis will shine a spotlight on the island nation off Africa's east coast that lost 2% of its primary rainforest last year.

6 Sep 08:00 ET, 12:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO/ONCEWEREBROTHERS (PIX) (TV) Premiere of Robbie Robertson bio Once Were Brothers

Gala presentation of the Robbie Robertson biopic Once Were Brothers on opening night at the Toronto International Film Festival. 5 Sep 23:00 ET

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/SAUDI-WOMEN (TV) Saudi women directors bring empowerment message to Venice

Saudi women directors bring empowerment message to Venice with films 'The Perfect Candidate' and 'Scales'. 6 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open Serena Williams plays Elina Svitolina in the first women's U.S. Open semi-final before Belinda Bencic takes on Bianca Andreescu.

5 Sep 23:00 ET

