Stockholm, Sep 6 (AFP) Sweden's foreign minister Margot Wallstrom announced Friday that she was stepping down from her post to focus on family.

"The time has come for me to spend more time with my husband, my children and my grandchildren. I have notified the Prime Minister of my wish to leave the government and my post as Minister for Foreign Affairs," Wallstrom said on Twitter. (AFP) AMS

