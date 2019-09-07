International Development News
Development News Edition
Satellite images show Iran oil tanker sought by US off Syria

PTI Dubai
Updated: 07-09-2019 08:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Satellite images appear to show the once-detained Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya-1 near the Syrian port of Tartus, despite U.S. efforts to seize the vessel. Images obtained by The Associated Press early Saturday from Maxar Technologies showed the vessel there.

Iranian officials haven't acknowledged the ship went to Syria. The ship turned off its Automatic Identification System late Monday. The new images matched a black-and-white image earlier tweeted by John Bolton, the US national security adviser.

Bolton had tweeted: "Anyone who said the Adrian Darya-1 wasn't headed to #Syria is in denial." Authorities in Gibraltar had seized the ship in July over concerns it would break European Union sanctions on Syria. They later released it after they say they received a promise from Iran that the vessel wouldn't go there.

COUNTRY : United Arab Emirates
