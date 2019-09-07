International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

MH17 suspect among prisoners swapped by Ukraine with Russia - Dutch government

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 07-09-2019 17:41 IST
MH17 suspect among prisoners swapped by Ukraine with Russia - Dutch government

Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

Ukraine has included a man suspected of involvement in the downing of a Malaysia Airlines flight over eastern Ukraine in 2014, which killed 298 people, in a prisoner swap with Russia, the Dutch government said on Saturday.

Volodymyr Tsemakh, whom Ukraine's security service has identified as a former commander of Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, was transferred to Russia in an exchange of prisoners between Moscow and Kyiv, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said.

Dutch prosecutors had urged Kyiv not to allow Tsemakh to travel to Russia, fearing this could jeopardize the investigation into Flight MH17. He was released on bail by a Ukrainian court on Thursday.

Also Read: Ukraine president proposes political novice Honcharuk as prime minister

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019