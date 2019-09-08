REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Hong Kong protesters calling for democracy for the Chinese-ruled city plan to take their message to the U.S. Consulate on Sunday after another night of violence in the 14th week of unrest.

BRITAIN-EU-RUDD UK Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd quits government in Brexit protest

LONDON (Reuters)- Britain's Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd resigned from the government and the ruling Conservative Party on Saturday in a protest over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the country's departure from the European Union. U.S.

STORM-DORIAN As desperation rises, thousands in Bahamas flee Dorian's devastation

NASSAU, Bahamas (Reuters) - Thousands of people fled devastation in the Bahamas on Saturday as conditions grew increasingly desperate nearly a week after Hurricane Dorian made landfall, reducing many homes to rubble and knocking out water and power. PEOPLE-JEFFREY-EPSTEIN-MIT

Director of MIT's Media Lab steps down in wake of Epstein revelations The director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Media Lab stepped down on Saturday after a New Yorker magazine article revealed the lab tried to conceal donations from disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein, the university said.

BUSINESS BOEING-777X

Boeing suspends load test for new 777X aircraft Boeing Co on Saturday announced it had suspended load testing of its new widebody 777X aircraft as media reports said a cargo door failed in a ground stress test.

ALBERTSONS-GUNCONTROL Albertsons Companies joins supermarkets in changing guns policy

Supermarket operator Albertsons Companies said on Saturday it would ask customers not to openly carry firearms at its stores, joining an array of retailers and store chains this week who changed their gun policy in light of several mass shootings in the United States. ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-AWARDS-GOLDEN-LION 'Joker' wins Golden Lion at Venice, Polanski drama is runner-up

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Dark drama "Joker" about the origins of the villainous character won the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, while Roman Polanski's military drama about France's notorious Dreyfus affair took the runner-up prize. FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO-HUSTLERS

'Hustlers' stars JLo and Constance Wu talk empowerment at Toronto Film Festival The cast and crew of 'Hustlers,' a movie about strippers in New York City, hit the red carpet for the film's premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday, and their main message was the empowering experience of working on a female-led project.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN

Andreescu embraces spotlight with U.S. Open triumph NEW YORK (Reuters) - So new is Bianca Andreescu to the Grand Slam stage that after beating Serena Williams to win the U.S. Open on Saturday, a tournament official had to show her which side of the trophy was the front.

TENNIS-USOPEN-NEWSMAKER Williams legacy assured even if number 24 remains out of reach

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Already regarded as the greatest women's player ever to pick up a tennis racquet, Serena Williams's legacy is already assured but the record equaling 24th Grand Slam that would help build statistical proof remains frustratingly out of reach. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS TURKEY-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Turkish Interior Minister Soylu to criticize spending probe by opposition Istanbul mayor Imamoglu Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, in a CNN Turk TV interview, will discuss opposition CHP mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu's nascent crackdown on wasteful spending under the previous ruling AKP administration. 8 Sep 11:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS BRITAIN-EU/SUPERMARKETS (PIX)

Stockpiles of tomatoes? UK retailers bristle at demands of no-deal Brexit A British demand for supermarkets to prepare for a potentially chaotic no-deal Brexit by stockpiling food is stoking anger in the industry, with bosses saying they should not be blamed if people can't find everything they want on the shelves. 8 Sep

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open Action from the men's final at the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year. 8 Sep 00:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

