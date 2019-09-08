Irish PM does not expect Brexit deal before October EU summit

International Development News
Reuters Dublin
Updated: 08-09-2019 20:11 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@campaignforleo)

The most likely venue for an agreement on an orderly British withdrawal from the European Union is the EU summit over Oct. 17-18, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Sunday, dismissing any expectations of progress in his Monday meeting with Boris Johnson.

"I don't think the meeting tomorrow is a high-stakes meeting in that I don't anticipate a big breakthrough," Varadkar said when asked about his meeting with the British Prime Minister. "If we come to an agreement that will happen most likely in October at the EU summit."

COUNTRY : Ireland
