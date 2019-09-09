International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

British Airways wants to resolve pilot strike as soon as possible - CEO

Reuters London
Updated: 09-09-2019 13:25 IST
British Airways wants to resolve pilot strike as soon as possible - CEO

Image Credit: Pixabay

British Airways wants to resolve a pay dispute with its pilots as quickly as possible, Chief Executive Alex Cruz said, as the carrier was forced to cancel nearly all of its flights on Monday and Tuesday.

"The commitment of everyone at British Airways is to get over this particular dispute as quickly as possible and we urge the union to sit down with us as quickly as we can so we can reach an agreement," he told BBC radio.

Also Read: REFILE-UPDATE 1-British Airways pilots ground planes in unprecedented 48-hour strike

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019