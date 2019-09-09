International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Moderate earthquake measuring 5 shakes parts of Pakistan

PTI Islamabad
Updated: 09-09-2019 14:02 IST
Moderate earthquake measuring 5 shakes parts of Pakistan

A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5 on Monday struck several parts of Pakistan, including the capital Islamabad, with no immediate reports of any casualties, according to a media report. The Met office said the epicenter of the earthquake was 12 kilometers deep along the northern border between Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and India.

The tremors were felt in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the PoK. They were also felt in nearby areas including Abbotabad, Nakial and Manshera, The Express Tribune reported. Although the tremors triggered panic among the people, no causalities or damage to property has been reported so far, the report said.

In May, an earthquake measuring 4.2 was reported in Chitral and adjoining areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. In April last year, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted many towns of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Pakistan
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019