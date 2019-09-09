REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL BRITAIN-EU/

Johnson again bids for snap poll as Brexit delay bill to become law British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will try for a second time on Monday to call a snap election, but is set to be thwarted once more by opposition lawmakers who want to ensure he cannot take Britain out of the European Union without a divorce agreement.

IRAN-NUCLEAR-CENTRIFUGES/ Iran moves toward enriching uranium with advanced centrifuges: UN watchdog

Iran has begun installing more advanced centrifuges and is moving toward producing enriched uranium with them even though that is forbidden under its nuclear deal with major powers, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Monday. The U.S.

CALIFORNIA-FIRE/ FBI seeks evidence in deadly California boat fire

Federal and local investigators on Sunday carried out search warrants involving the owners of a diving boat that caught fire off the California coast in the middle of the night last week, killing 34 people. PG-E-US-BANKRUPTCY-SAN-FRANCISCO/

San Francisco makes $2.5 billion bid for PG&E's electric system The city of San Francisco has offered to buy PG&E Corp's power lines and other electrical system infrastructure serving the city for $2.5 billion, according to the utility, which sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January.

BUSINESS HUAWEI-TECH-USA/

U.S. charges Chinese professor in the latest shot at Huawei U.S. prosecutors have charged a Chinese professor with fraud for allegedly taking technology from a California company to benefit Huawei, in another shot at the embattled Chinese telecommunications equipment maker.

APPLE-CHINA-LABOUR/ Apple, Foxconn says they overly relied on temporary workers in China

Apple Inc and manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Co Ltd on Monday rebutted allegations of lapses in people management leveled by a non-profit monitor of worker rights, though confirmed they employed too many temporary workers.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO-THE GOLDFINCH/ 'The Goldfinch' aims to live up to book at the Toronto Film Festival

'The Goldfinch' felt the pressure to live up to the award-winning book upon which the film is based, members of the cast and crew said at the Toronto Film Festival premiere on Sunday. FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO-AERONAUTS/

Amazon's 'The Aeronauts' premieres in Toronto amid concerns about streaming services Amazon Studios' "The Aeronauts" had its Toronto International Film Festival premiere on Sunday amid concerns about the impact of streaming service providers on the traditional theatrical-release model.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN/

Nadal defies inspired Medvedev in a five-set epic to win U.S. Open Rafa Nadal survived a heroic Daniil Medvedev fightback to claim an epic 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4 win and a fourth U.S. Open title on Sunday, moving within one Grand Slam crown of matching Roger Federer's record of 20.

FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-PLAYERS-EXIT/ Big loss has Dolphins' players wanting out

Whether the Miami Dolphins lost their season opener by 49 points because they had a bad week, or because the front office is resigned to losing as part of a rebuilding phase, multiple players reportedly want out — now. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-TRUMP/ (PIX) (TV)

Trump campaign rally in North Carolina U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina

9 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT RUSSIA-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Russian-French Security Cooperation Council meets in Moscow Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and their French counterparts Jean-Yves Le Drian and Florence Parly take part in a meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council in Moscow

9 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT USA-TRUMP/MARALAGO-CHINA

Trial for Chinese woman accused of lying to get into Trump resort Trial is scheduled to begin for Yujing Zhang, the Chinese woman accused of trying to lie her way into U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The case is before U.S. District Judge Roy Altman in West Palm Beach, Florida.

9 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/PETITION

UK lawmakers debate petition on the suspension of parliament UK lawmakers will debate a petition signed by more than 1.7 million people saying that the government should not suspend parliament unless Brexit has been delayed or canceled.

9 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/SEDWILL

Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill quizzed by lawmakers ahead of possible election Britain's most senior civil servant, Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill, and Cabinet Office Permanent Secretary John Manzoni are questioned by the Public Administration committee about preparations for a no-deal Brexit, major leaks of official documents such as diplomatic cables from the US ambassador, and the possibility of a no-deal happening during an election campaign.

9 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/GOVE (TV)

Lords EU committee quizzes UK minister Michael Gove on government's no-deal preparations Michael Gove, the minister in charge of the British government's no-deal planning, is questioned by members of the House of Lords on the government's preparations for leaving the EU without an agreement.

9 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT PACIFIC-CHINA/SOLOMON ISLANDS (TV)

Solomon Islands foreign minister meets journalists in Taipei amid diplomatic switch worries Solomon Islands foreign minister Jeremiah Manele and Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu to meet reporters in Taipei, as the island nation is reviewing its diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

9 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT CANADA-POLITICS/MANITOBA

Canadian province Manitoba holds election The Canadian province of Manitoba holds an election, in which Brian Pallister's Progressive Conservatives will seek a second term. Pallister called the election more than a year early to capitalize on his party's popularity after narrowing the deficit and cutting the provincial sales tax. He is one of half a dozen conservative premiers who are vocal critics of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

10 Sep USA-IMMIGRATION/MEXICO

Mexican, U.S. officials to meet in Washington after migration deadline ends U.S. and Mexican's officials are due to hold high-level talks in Washington to take stock on Mexico's progress in curbing a surge in migration from Central America following threats by U.S. President Trump to slap tariffs on Mexican goods over the issue.

10 Sep IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (TV)

U.N. nuclear watchdog's board meets The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting, with Iran and North Korea among the agenda items. Tuesday is the second day of the week-long meeting at the International Atomic Energy Agency's headquarters.

10 Sep BRITAIN-WOMEN/ATWOOD (PIX) (TV)

Atwood releases Handmaid's Tale sequel Author Margaret Atwood launches her new novel The Testaments, plus a panel discussion on book in the evening

10 Sep USA-ELECTION/NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina's Republican architect of 'bathroom bill' faces Democratic ex-Marine in congressional election North Carolina Republican state Senator Dan Bishop, the leading sponsor of the state's much-maligned "bathroom bill," faces off against Democrat at U.S. Marine Corps veteran Dan McCready in a special congressional election. The election is being re-run after the state Board of Elections found in February that the results of the 2018 election were tainted by election fraud.

10 Sep VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela's armed forces begin military exercises along Colombian border Venezuela's armed forces hold military exercises along the border with Colombia amid rearmament of former FARC guerillas who Colombian authorities believe are taking refuge in the neighboring nation.

10 Sep CANADA-ELECTION/POLLS

Canadian poll results ahead of Oct. 21 federal election Canadians will vote in a federal election on Oct. 21. A summary of polls tracking party voting intentions at a national level and published by the media will be updated weekly or as results are published.

10 Sep BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-NATURALGAS/BUILDINGS The next target in the climate-change debate: Your gas stove

Dozens of cities in liberal-leaning states such as California, Washington, Massachusetts, and New York are studying proposals to ban or limit the use of natural gas in commercial and residential buildings. The movement opens a new front in the fight against climate change that could affect everything from heating systems in skyscrapers to stoves in suburban homes. 9 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TECH-ANTITRUST/PROBE Texas AG formally announces a multistate investigation of big tech companies

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will announce the launch of a multi-state investigation into Big Tech companies, and whether they have engaged in anticompetitive behavior that stifled competition, restricted access, and harmed consumers, potentially focused on Google. 9 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

MEXICO-AUTOS/ Mexican statistics agency publishes auto production data

Mexican statistics agency publishes auto production and export data for August. 9 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

FOOD-MEAT/ALTERNATIVE (PIX) Big Ag wants a cut of the booming fake-meat market

Big grain-handling and seed companies see potential profits in plant-based meats made with peas, lentils, and other niche crops, piling onto a trend more often associated with startups and meatpackers. 9 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GREECE-CYPRUS/ Greek PM, Cypriot President meet in Athens

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades in Athens 10 Sep

FRANCE-GRAINS/MINISTRY French farm ministry crop estimates

Farm ministry to update its estimates of this year's wheat, barley, maize, and rapeseed harvests while also giving the first forecast for the upcoming sugar beet harvest. 10 Sep

BRITAIN-POWERCUT/ Ofgem to publish UK National Grid final report on August power cut causes

Ofgem to publish a final, technical report by National Grid into what caused wide-reaching power cut in Britain in August. 10 Sep

AUTOSHOW-FRANKFURT/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Auto industry executives gather for the Frankfurt Auto Show

Auto industry executives will gather in Frankfurt for what has traditionally been Europe's premier auto show. This year, Germany's automakers could gather under a cloud of a growing anti-diesel, anti-petrol backlash, and possibly continued trade tensions with the Trump administration. The costs of electrification and automated vehicles could spur more alliance talks. 10 Sep

COLOMBIA-FRACKING/ Colombia tribunal may lift a moratorium on fracking, possibly allowing pilot projects to begin

Colombia's top administrative tribunal may lift a moratorium on the use of fracking, possibly allowing pilot projects backed by an expert government commission to move ahead. 10 Sep

AUSTRALIA-FUNDS/PENSIONS Australian pension funds' $168bln 'wall of cash' may lead overseas

Australian pension funds are sitting on an A$245 billion 'wall of money' that will probably flow overseas thanks to a lack of domestic options, asset managers say. 10 Sep

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO/FORD V FERRARI (TV)

"Ford V Ferrari" premieres at Toronto International Film Festival Matt Damon and Christian Bale premiere "Ford V Ferrari" at the Toronto International Film Festival.

9 Sep 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT MUSIC-TAYLOR SWIFT/FANS (PIX) (TV)

Taylor Swift superfans descend on Paris for City of Lover concert Fans of the pop singer Taylor Swift have flocked to Paris from all over the world for a concert celebrating Swift's new album. Superfans without tickets have come to Paris regardless to stand outside the venue during the concert.

9 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT INDONESIA-PUPPET/BAMBOO (TV)

Puppet reborn: Indonesian pulls strings to revive near-dead art form Once enjoyed by generations of Sundanese, Indonesia's second-most-populous ethnic group who originate from the central island of Java, the delicate art of 'wayang bumbu' or bamboo puppetry has almost disappeared from modern stages, but Drajat Iskandar has been updating the art by making the puppets three-dimensional.

10 Sep 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT AUCTION-HOLLYWOOD/ (TV)

Items from iconic movies go up for auction in Hollywood Items featured in iconic films to go up for auction, including Sean Connery's Moon Buggy from Diamonds Are Forever, Dorothy Gale's Dress from the Wizard of Oz, the Darth Vader Helmet and Mask from Empire Strikes Back, and costumes worn by Leo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic.

9 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

