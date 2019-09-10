International Development News
Hezbollah leader: there are no red lines in defending Lebanon against Israel

Reuters Beirut
Updated: 10-09-2019 14:15 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Tuesday there were no red lines left in defending Lebanon from Israeli aggression, a day after the Iran-backed group said it had shot down an Israeli drone in the latest flare-up between it and Israel.

Hassan Nasrallah said Lebanon and the Lebanese people reserve the right to defend the country against Israeli attacks.

COUNTRY : Lebanon
