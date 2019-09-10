International Development News
Irish PM says Irishman as EU trade chief a "definite advantage"

Reuters Dublin
Updated: 10-09-2019 16:36 IST
The appointment of Irishman Phil Hogan to lead the European Union's international trade affairs from November is a "very positive development for Ireland," Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday.

"Commissioner Hogan will of course work for Europe as a whole, but it is a definite advantage to have an Irish person in charge of this crucial brief over the next five years," said Varadkar, who specifically mentioned the EU's post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom.

Ireland is widely seen as the most exposed EU member to the fallout from Britain's decision to leave the bloc.

COUNTRY : Ireland
