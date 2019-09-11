Boeing CEO: 737 MAX could be 'phased' back into service by regulators

Boeing's 737 MAX could be brought back into service gradually by government regulators but is still on track to be cleared to fly again in 2019, the company's CEO said Wednesday. "A phased ungrounding is a possibility," Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said at an investor conference in California.

The aircraft has been grounded since mid-March following two deadly crashes but could return to the air on a staggered schedule in different countries.

