PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

British Airways cancels flights ahead of Sept. 27 strike https://on.ft.com/2ZVI9RN UK's BAT to cut 20% of senior roles in restructuring https://on.ft.com/2ZOxGrq

Former HSBC forex chief Johnson loses appeal over U.S. conviction https://on.ft.com/303QxyY

Overview British Airways said on Thursday it is cancelling some flights scheduled for Sept. 27 as its pilots are due to hold another strike.

UK's British American Tobacco Plc said on Thursday it will cut 2,300 jobs, including a fifth of its senior employees, as the company restructures its business. A U.S. appeals court upheld the conviction of Mark Johnson, a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive, who was sentenced for defrauding Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion currency trade. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Also Read: REFILE-UPDATE 1-British Airways pilots ground planes in unprecedented 48-hour strike

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)