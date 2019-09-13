International Development News
Seven dead, 10 hurt in southeast Turkey blast - governor's office

Reuters Kulp
Updated: 13-09-2019 09:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Seven people were killed and 10 were wounded in southeast Turkey when an improvised explosive placed on a road went off as a vehicle carrying villagers was passing, a governor's office in the region said.

The explosives were believed to have been placed by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, the office said in a statement. The Thursday evening blast occurred in the Kulp district of Diyarbakir province, the office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Turkey
