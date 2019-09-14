International Development News
Hungarian writer and dissident Gyorgy Konrad dies at 86

Updated: 14-09-2019 02:36 IST
Hungarian writer and dissident Gyorgy Konrad dies at 86

Gyorgy Konrad, a writer and sociologist who was an iconic figure of Hungary's dissident movement while the country was under communist rule, has died. He was 86. Konrad's family said he had been gravely ill and died Friday at home in Budapest.

Known internationally for books like his 1969 novel "The Case Worker" and "A Guest in My Own Country: A Hungarian Life," a memoir published in 2007, Konrad was considered a steadfast advocate for individual freedoms. Born to a prosperous Jewish family on April 2, 1933, in Debrecen, eastern Hungary, Konrad and his immediate family survived the Holocaust, which claimed the lives of numerous relatives.

He was president of the writers' association PEN International from 1990 to 1993 and president of the Academy of Arts in Berlin in 1997-2003.

