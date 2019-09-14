Drones attack two oil facilities of Saudi Aramco

A major Saudi Arabian oil processing facility and oilfield was drone-attacked on Saturday causing a huge fire at the site. The assault on Saudi Aramco's processing plant in Abqaiq and at the Khurais oil field caused huge fire but no casualty was reported, Gulf News reported.

The Saudi Interior Ministry said that no one had claimed responsibility for the attack on the country's biggest oil refiner, located in the eastern part of the gulf nation. Some videos allegedly shot in Buqyaq included the sound of gunfire and showed smoke rising over the skyline visible from a distance.

The fires began after the sites were "targeted by drones", the Interior Ministry said in a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency. (ANI)

